Babylon Bee’s Twitter Account Locked for “Hateful Conduct”

"We're not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech."

Popular satirical news website the Babylon Bee has been suspended from Twitter for referring to Biden’s transgender Assistant Health Secretary, Dr Rachel Levine, as a man.

After Levine, a biological male, was named “Woman of the year” by USA Today, the Babylon Bee ran a piece dubbing the 64-year-old their “first annual Man of the Year.”

The piece stated: “Since announcing this award, we’ve been told that Levine actually identifies as a woman. We have still chosen to give the award as his self-identification has no bearing on the truth. Congratulations, Rachel Levine!”

The post was widely shared across Twitter before the platform locked the account, accusing the Bee of violating the site’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillion said Twitter had notified him that the account would be restored in 12 hours on the condition that the offending tweet is removed.

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

“We’re not deleting anything,” Dillon said. “Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.”

This is just another clear reason why we should abandon leftist run social media platforms that, not only monitor and censor our conversations but dictate what we’re exposed to on our own feeds. Talk about an echo chamber.

What’s more, they get rich off our participation on their platforms and then donate large sums of money to causes that undermine everything we cherish and value.

There are Christian owned, free speech respecting alternatives that deserve our support. So, if you’re not on it yet, get on Gab.