Kellogg’s Releases LGBTQ-Cereal With Room for Kids to Write Their Pronouns on the Box

Kellogg’s and GLAAD have teamed up to create a new limited edition LGBTQ-themed breakfast cereal to coincide with Pride month.

The ‘Together with Pride’ cereal will contain rainbow heart-shaped bites, dusted with edible glitter, while the box will include a section for children to write down their preferred pronouns.

“All are welcome at the breakfast table with our NEW Together with Pride cereal coming to shelves soon,” Kellogg’s announced on Instagram.

“Leave the boxes for cereal,” the company went on to say. “You’re too awesome to fit into a box.”

Kellogg’s has pledged to donate $3 for every box sold to GLAAD, a media monitoring organization created as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people in the media.

The organization’s goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle and increase acceptance in society.

This isn’t the first time Kellogg’s and GLAAD have teamed up for a rainbow-themed breakfast cereal. In 2019, Kellogg’s released the ‘All Together’ cereal and donated $50,000 of earnings to GLAAD.

