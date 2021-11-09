Senator Calls for Immediate Suspension of Vaccine Rollout for Children Following the Death of 14-Year-Old Girl

“If ever there was a reason when the precautionary principle should be applied, then the safety of our children should be it.”













LNP Senator Gerard Rennick has penned a letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling for an immediate suspension of the vaccine rollout for children under 18 years.

The letter comes after an October 20 report to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Database of Adverse Event Notifications detailed the death of a 14-year-old girl who had taken the Moderna vaccine.

“I ask that the vaccine rollout for children under 18 years of age be suspended immediately,” Senator Rennick said in the letter that was posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

“If ever there was a reason when the precautionary principle should be applied, then the safety of our children should be it.”

The Senator went on to note that “over 50,000 children have caught Covid in Australia and not one has died directly from the disease.”

“This evidence is supported by the fact that children have fewer angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, to which the SARS-CoV-2 attaches, and as a result are at the lowest risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19,” he said.

“I note that in Moderna’s country of manufacture, the USA, the FDA has not approved the vaccine for 12-17-year-olds. Sweden and Denmark have also banned the use of the Moderna vaccine for young people due to safety concerns.”

He continued, “It is also worth noting that all Covid vaccines are still undergoing longitudinal studies, of which the data from those studies is still being reviewed on a rolling basis by the TGA.”

Senator Rennick requested, that in light of this evidence, Australia join these countries in pulling, “not just Moderna, but all vaccines from circulation for those under 18.”

“For the last 18 months Premiers have used the precautionary principle to destroy our country by shutting borders, imposing lockdowns and keeping our children out of schools,” the Senator added in his Facebook post.

“If the precautionary principle can be used for COVID then why can’t it be applied in regards to vaccines, especially when it comes to our children,” he said.

