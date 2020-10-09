Keith Olbermann: Trump Supporters Must Be Prosecuted, Convicted, Removed from Society

There's unhinged, and then there's Keith Olbermann.













Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann has called President Trump a ‘terrorist’ and said his supporters must be prosecuted, convicted and removed from society.

In a video rant posted to his official YouTube channel on Thursday, the former MSNBC host said:

“The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box and then he and his enablers and his supporters and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs and the Sean Hannitys and the Mike Pences and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has nearly destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”

WATCH:

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged….His enablers…the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s…and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

