Bill Muehlenberg Erased

If you know anything about Communism and Nazism, you will know that individuals, families, and even entire groups of people simply vanished. They were erased. They were obliterated – literally and figuratively. They were not only snatched away from their own homes in the middle of the night by the authorities, but everything about them would also often be eradicated as well.

Their history, their memory, their work, their output: they were simply airbrushed out of history. Politically incorrect ideas – and those who held them – were wiped out overnight. Long before Photoshop came along, these dictators had perfected the art of total erasure. The Soviet Union was especially adept at this, obliterating entire concepts and ideas and histories that were deemed to be problematic for the State.

So too individuals. Sometimes show trials were held, with the verdict predetermined. But usually, the firing squad was kept busy, and any traces of the verboten thought and thought-bearers quickly disappeared forever. Consider three examples of totalitarian regimes doing this erasing, first, in Nazi Germany:

Goebbels was immensely valued by Hitler for his enthusiasm, brilliant ideas, and vehement anti-semitism. Hitler made Goebbels his chief of propaganda, and sent him all over Germany to establish a Nazi presence and boost morale during the war. Goebbels was one of just a few people in Hitler’s inner-circle, even trusted with helping burn Hitler’s body after he committed suicide. Like Stalin, Hitler was known for “erasing” people who fell out of his favour, though it remains unknown what Goebbels did that led to his being deleted from this famous 1937 photo taken at the home of German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl.

Second, in the USSR:

Yezhov earned the nickname “The Vanishing Commissar” among art historians for his disappearance from photographs after his execution in 1940. Yezhov, a loyal Stalinist, was head of the secret police during Stalin’s Great Purge, overseeing mass arrests and executions of those deemed disloyal to the Soviet regime before ironically being arrested, tortured, tried, and executed himself for disloyalty. Stalin was known for eliminating all traces of those who fell out of his good side, or whom he no longer had use for, Yezhov included.

Third, in North Korea:

After news of the execution of Jang Song-thaek, Kim Jong Un’s uncle and close advisor, broke in December 2013, North Korean state media has erased the man from history entirely, deleting him from online archives and photographs. This extreme measure makes it “the largest deletion ever carried out by the official KCNA news agency and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper,” according to the Guardian.

These three cases come from this article:

But many more could be mentioned. If I may, I can offer another: myself! It seems I have just been obliterated from Fascistbook. Tyranny did not end with the end of the Cold War. It continues in the West, especially with the Tech Giants. I am the latest victim of the biggest and baddest: Facebook.

As we all know by now, Facebook is a far-left thought-control group. It cannot stand truth, and only leftist groupthink is allowed. Anyone who dares to offer a contrary point of view will very quickly find themselves being dealt with by the FB apparatchiks.

And just like under the Communists and Nazis, when you are whisked away in the middle of the night, you are never told of the crimes you are supposed to have committed. You are simply snatched away and never heard from again. That seems to be my fate.

At first, I was told, “You can’t go live or advertise for 90 days”. But now it seems my entire page and everything else has been completely obliterated. So it now looks like my time on FB is over. They have banned me – again – and given me no word at all about what sins I am guilty of. Over 15 years’ worth of work with hundreds of thousands of posts, comments and articles completely erased – in an instant! Nearly 5000 contacts all stolen away from me! Stalin would be so very envious! Hitler would be jealous!

Again, my actual crimes are still a mystery to me. I was doing what I always do: share truth, and lots of it. Today I was posting about yet another week of lockdowns in the People’s Republik of Victoria. I was also offering genuine questions about Rona alarmism and panic porn, and about how we are clearly heading for things like mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.

I even mentioned that with a lot of my reading and studying of late being about Germany in the 1930s and 40s, I was seeing a lot of ominous and eerie parallels with our own culture today. I guess all this was just too much for the hyper-sensitive censors at FB. Like the Spanish Inquisition of old, it seems these new tyrants have their lists of prohibited thoughts, outlawed ideas, and banned books. Pity anyone who dares to cross their path.

So now it seems I am history – although if FB really gets its way, I will not even be a fragment of history. For those wanting to stay in touch with me, you can still find me on my website CultureWatch and on MeWe, Gab, and Parler. Of course, it is likely only a matter of time before the thought police fully cancel CultureWatch as well.

Practical Help

There is a slim chance I might still be able to get back on – a long shot I know. But I will need your help. First, if you are on FB, can you please alert others about my latest imprisonment? Yes I know, I am a repeat offender – a real recidivist. But this one looks like it is permanent. So please pass the word around thanks.

As to the message I got, it said this: “You can’t go live or advertise for 90 days. This is because you previously posted something that didn’t follow our Community Standards. This comment goes against our standards on dangerous individuals and organizations, so no one else can see it.”

To continue, they asked for my phone number. I reluctantly gave them that, but then they demanded photo ID: “Upload Your ID. To help us check that this account belongs to you, we need a photo of your official ID. This could be a driving licence, passport or other types of official identification. If there are any issues, we’ll send you an email.”

No way Jose! What will they demand of me next: blood samples or a vax passport? Is that even legal? Who the heck do these guys think they are? Perhaps someone with some legal knowledge can help answer that question for me. Has anyone else had that happen to them? If so, how did you get around it?

And many folks on FB have no actual photo of themselves, to begin with. So how would they know who is who anyway? And surely they cannot demand your personal details like that, can they? If you have any advice, please share it with me thanks. Maybe there might be some way to proceed here.

But in the meantime, it was nice being your friend there. I will miss you all. It is a pity things have gotten so horrifically bad so very quickly. As the saying goes, when Orwell penned 1984, it was meant to be a work of fiction, not an instruction manual.

