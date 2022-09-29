John MacArthur Pens Powerful Open Letter to Governor Newsom For Using Jesus’ Words to Promote Baby Killing

MacArthur cautioned the Governor, saying his “soul lies in grave, eternal peril,” and noted Paul’s warning in Romans 14:12 that, “each one of us will give an account of himself to God.”

John MacArthur, pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, has penned an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to “hear and heed” what the Word of God says to men in positions of political power.

Advertisement

The letter comes after the Governor, a self-professed Roman Catholic, announced last week that he was launching a series of pro-abortion billboards throughout several pro-life states.

The billboards, which urge women to travel to California if they want to kill their unborn babies, include the words of Jesus in Mark 12:31, which read: “Love your neighbour as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

Advertisement

@GovStitt this will be going up in your state. pic.twitter.com/snPcTIZaPv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

In his response, the 83-year-old pastor accused Newsom of failing in his responsibility as a civic leader to reward those who do well and to punish evildoers (Romans 13:1-7).

“You have not only failed in that responsibility,” MacArthur said, “you routinely turn it on its head, rewarding evildoers and punishing the righteous.”

Pastor MacArthur then charged Newsom with pushing “corrupt public policy” that perpetuates and exacerbates the social ills the state is now faced with, such as “California’s epidemics of crime, homelessness, sexual perversions (like homosexuality and transgenderism), and other malignant expressions of human misery.”

After citing several Bible verses that fix the civil government’s power over the people under the righteous rule of Christ, MacArthur noted Newsom’s public rebellion against God through his latest pro-abortion campaign.

“In mid-September, you revealed to the entire nation how thoroughly rebellious against God you are when you sponsored billboards across America promoting the slaughter of children, whom He creates in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16; Isaiah 45:9-12). You further compounded the wickedness of that murderous campaign with a reprehensible act of gross blasphemy, quoting the very words of Jesus from Mark 12:31 as if you could somehow twist His meaning and arrogate His name in favor of butchering unborn infants. You used the name and the words of Christ to promote the credo of Molech (Leviticus 20:1-5). It would be hard to imagine a greater sacrilege.”

MacArthur cautioned the Governor, saying his “soul lies in grave, eternal peril,” and noted Paul’s warning in Romans 14:12 that, “each one of us will give an account of himself to God.”

Advertisement

He continued:

“One day, not very long from now, you will face that reality. Nothing is more certain. ‘It is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgement’ (Hebrews 9:27). You will stand in the presence of the Holy God who created you, who is your Judge, and He will demand that you give an account for how you have flouted His authority in your governing, and how you have twisted His own Holy Word to rationalize it. As you look over the precipice of eternity, what will your answer be? When you look ahead of you and see that nothing awaits you but eternal misery—the just punishment for your sins—what will all the clever rationalization and political talking points avail for you then? And by then it will be too late for any remedy or redemption. ‘It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God’ (Hebrews 10:31).”

Citing Psalm 50:22-23, MacArthur pleaded with Newsom to repent of his sins, and not to go to that day apart from receiving forgiveness and righteousness through faith in Christ alone.

It is to this end, MacArthur said, his church and countless Christians nationwide, are now praying.

Advertisement

“Please respond to the gospel,” he added, “forsake the path of wickedness you have pursued all your life, turn to Christ, ask for forgiveness, and use your office to advance the cause of righteousness (as is your duty) instead of undermining it (as has been your pattern).”

Pastor MacArthur also addressed his congregation on the matter, urging them to pray for the Governor’s salvation. You can read the full letter here.