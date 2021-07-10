“It’s Our Turn” to Influence Your Kids: SF Gay Men’s Chorus Responds to Backlash

The Chorus also went on to claim "it's our turn" to influence your children, because "for decades" kids have been "indoctrinated and taught intolerance" using the Bible.













The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is facing widespread criticism after releasing a music video vowing to “convert” the children of anyone who refuses to embrace the LGBTQ agenda.

In the song, titled ‘A Message From the Gay Community,’ the choir claims LGBTQ activists are “coming for the children” in a way too subtle for parents to notice.

Lyrics from the song state: “You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it.”

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus released a song outlining how they’ll “convert your children.”



The video quickly spread across social media, with many describing it as creepy and even threatening. The musical group were forced to remove the video from YouTube, but not before it was published by multiple other sources across other platforms.

Following the backlash, the Chorus released a statement on their official Twitter page, claiming “far-right conservative media” had taken the lyrics out of context.

“The far-right conservative media found our ‘Message…’ video and have taken it as their cause. This has all happened in the past 24 hours and it continues to pick up steam. They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs. It is obvious this tongue-in-cheek humor is lost on many.”

An Important Message to the Chorus Family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XBpSY6r4j7 — SF Gay Men’s Chorus (@SFGMC) July 8, 2021

The group went on to lament receiving “threatening” comments in response to the video on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and said they are now “communicating with law-enforcement.”

“We will not be threatened and we follow legal steps to act on those threats,” the group said.

The Chorus also went on to claim “it’s our turn” to influence your children, saying “for decades” kids have been “indoctrinated and taught intolerance” using the Bible.

The song’s writers, who, according to The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo, “last year apologized for writing music accused of endorsing Afghan child sex abuse,” also issued a statement describing the backlash as “intolerance and aggressive hate against the LGBT community.”

But notice what LGBTQ+ activists are often asking for. Gone are the days of demanding acceptance. It wasn’t all that long ago that LGBTQ+ activists assured us that they only wanted to be tolerated by society. But tolerance was never the goal.

It’s not enough to tolerate the LGBTQ+ agenda anymore. If you so much as think differently on matters of sexuality, that constitutes “hate.”

What’s being demanded now is a wholehearted affirmation of everything LGBTQ+. Anything short of that will not be tolerated.

As Rod Dreher at The American Conservative aptly noted: “The contempt these men show towards parents who don’t think like them is at the heart of this. The taunting that says, whatever your religious beliefs, we are going to steal the hearts and minds of your children, and there is nothing you hicks can do to stop us.

“It gives the game away,” Dreher said. “It gives the game away for them, and for all their corporate elites.”

