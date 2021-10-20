Is It ‘Informed Consent’ If The Facts Are Suppressed?

"It appears that in many cases, there has not been 'valid consent' because of undue pressure, coercion, manipulation and withholding of risks. This is wicked and shameful, particularly considering that we are supposed to be a democratic and free society."













There is a fair chance that some of you share my feelings, but if not, please strap in. I’m on a rant.

Listen up, I am sick of all things covid and the division it is causing in our society and families.

I am sick of the talking heads on the telescreen, relentlessly pushing their fear campaign and their so-called vaccination rollout.

I am sick of the government’s lies and dishonesty and I am sick of the withholding of vital information that is necessary for informed consent.

So, Why Am I So Wound Up?

On Tuesday, I received a call from a very dear friend who was in a state of great distress. Through their tears and grief, they told me they had just received the news that a close friend and work colleague suddenly died after receiving their second Pfizer shot. They were jabbed last Sunday, took ill almost straight away and passed away Tuesday morning. The person who tragically died was young and in good health.

People will tell you that there are always deaths associated with new vaccines and as tragic as they are, they are very rare and a relatively small price to pay for the greater good and all the lives that will be saved.

Try telling that to grieving friends and family with young children.

I want to suggest to you, that vaccine-related fatalities and nasty side effects may not be as rare as we are led to believe. Let me tell you about a few cases that I am personally aware of and have affected people close to me, over the past few weeks.

About four weeks ago, another close friend told me that one of his “in-laws” had passed away after vaccination, again a healthy young person in their 30s, they too left a young family.

A colleague then told me that one of his clients passed away and, like the others, was in good health, with no underlying issues. This person was in their early 40s.

These three deaths were all in our local area and not one word of any in the news, local or otherwise. Further, it should be noted that according to the statistics these relatively young people had as good as no chance of dying from Covid-19 in an unvaccinated state.

Nasty Side Effects

The more time that passes, the more I am hearing from people who have friends or family members that have had bad reactions to the vaccine. There have been incidents of stroke, stroke-like symptoms, bouts of unconsciousness, temporary blindness (in two cases) and permanent blindness in another.

I am just one person and I have heard all these accounts from close friends. I would like to know just how many vaccine-related deaths and serious side effects we have had in Australia but I doubt that I will ever know.

I am angry that none of this is making it into the news. I am angry that social media is shutting down anything that is contrary to the official narrative. I am angry that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is silencing the medical community by threatening to deregister any doctor or health worker that says anything that would affect the rollout. I’m angry that only one side of the story is being told. Further, I am angry that many people who do not want to take the vaccination are being forced into taking it by having their jobs held over their heads.

People Have A Right to Know

If the vaccines are causing death and serious side effects people have a right to know, it should not be suppressed. How can people make informed decisions without both sides of the story?

If the vaccines are so safe why are so many of our medical professionals prepared to leave their vocations rather than be vaccinated?

Why is our freedom to choose being taken from us? Why are we being punished if we don’t comply?

Why are we being coerced?

Let me be clear here, I am not and never have been “anti-vax” but I am definitely anti-coercion, anti-withholding of information and anti-mandatory vaccination.

I believe in the right of the individual to make decisions regarding their welfare based upon their free will without threat, coercion or punishment as God Almighty intended it.

Coercion and “Valid Consent”

According to the Australian Government Department of Health, Australian Immunisation Handbook, for consent to be legally valid the four following elements must be present. (Notes in brackets are mine):

1. It must be given by a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine. 2. It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation. (How does that fit in with losing your job or home or not being allowed to participate in society?) 3. It must cover the specific procedure that is to be performed. 4. It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person. (How does withholding reports of vaccine-related deaths and serious side effects fit with that?)

It appears that in many cases, there has not been “valid consent” because of undue pressure, coercion, manipulation and withholding of risks. This is wicked and shameful, particularly considering that we are supposed to be a democratic and free society.

Why Take It Then?

Hardly anyone has told me that they took the vaccine because they wanted to or because they were scared of catching Covid19. The vast majority have said that they took it because they “wanted to see the grandkids”, “get back to the gym”, “wanted to travel”, “go overseas”, they “couldn’t visit relatives if they didn’t”, “to get out of lockdown”, “to get back to normal” or, they had to take it to “keep their job”.

Sorry folks, sounds like an awful lot of manipulation and coercion there.

But the Vaccination Is Not Compulsory, You Have a Choice

That is one of the greatest lies being told in this country at the moment. While the Government has not made it ILLEGAL to refuse, they have made it almost IMPOSSIBLE to survive if you don’t.

I expect far better, considering our Prime Minister has made such a big deal of his Christian faith.

Prime Minister Morrison’s “Christian Witness” Fails to Impress

Jesus said that a tree is known by its fruit. Bad trees produce bad fruit. (Matt 7:18) As far as I am concerned, at best Mr Morrison deliberately chooses his words to deceive, at worst he is a blatant liar. Neither is good fruit. Who could forget his infamous “It’s gossip” deflection?

On the matter of vaccination, he has said that it “would not be compulsory”, has also said that he expected that vaccines would be as “mandatory as possible” and also has said that “nobody will be forced to be vaccinated“.

Well, if someone cannot retain their job, can’t provide for their family or pay their mortgage without being vaccinated then I would suggest that they are being forced into it. Their choice has been removed.

Mr Morrison may not have made it illegal to refuse a vaccination but he has allowed it to become almost impossible to live without it. Further, he has hidden behind the state premiers as they have removed people’s power to choose, made them prisoners in their own homes, terrorised them with the police and come down on them with an iron fist that the CCP would be proud of.

If you think I am being too harsh on the PM, consider that he has waved his pentecostal flag, loud and proud. Before the whole nation, he has attended all the “right” conferences and been seen with all the “right” people so it is more than fair to hold him to a high standard.

In light of his spin on the vaccination, I wonder how “Scotty from Marketing” would pitch the biblical account of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego from Daniel Chapter 3. It wasn’t compulsory for them to be thrown into the fiery furnace, it was their choice. After all, it wasn’t mandated.

How would he “massage” Revelation 13:16 where the antichrist “causes” or “forces” everyone to take the mark? It’s not compulsory or mandated, you won’t be forced, you just can’t go to market or buy or sell without it. You do have a choice, you can choose to starve, it is still up to you – your choice.

Even though Mr Morrison would be aware of Revelation 13:16-18 I am sure in light of his current conduct that he would have no problem instituting the vaccination passport with no room for objection on the basis of conscience.

If Mr Morrison really is a Christian, he ought to fear God for what he is allowing to happen on his watch.

There Is an Election Coming

There is an election coming and I really hope that conservative voters desert the Liberal Party like fleas deserting a dead dog.

I also hope voters take a good look at the Labor Party’s shameful example in Victoria. Dan Andrew’s militarised goon squad aka VICPOL SOG would have made Ernst Rohm proud.

Look at the way they ride on this truck and ran at people, bloody hell 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/o7Jvd0vZo7 — Bruno Torres (@LfcBruno) September 24, 2021

The conduct of both major parties should have voters seriously considering minor parties and independents at the next federal election. I believe these corrupt politicians need to be held to account.

Where Are the Church Leaders?

Denominational heads and senior church leaders have been deathly silent as human rights have been violated. We shouldn’t be surprised, as I have often said, they have been bought off with government grants for the most part and so they lick the government’s hand like a good dog does its master’s. The institutional church has more in common with a harlot than it does the Bride of Christ.

We are told too often by these lackeys that we need to submit to the governing authorities (Rom 13) but we are not taught that this applies only when the state is in submission to God. Remember, there were plenty of ministers who, in their cowardice, ignorance (or deception), swore loyalty to Hitler in Nazi Germany and proudly preached from their pulpits with a swastika flag nearby and proclaimed “Gott Mit Uns”. These same ministers looked the other way as some of the greatest violation of human rights in history was perpetrated. I have learned that in this day and age, the vast majority of ministers are not shepherds but hirelings. (Jn 10:11-13)

My lack of confidence in church leaders is only fuelled by the medical apartheid that many seem to be preparing to embrace. Special services for the vaccinated only – unvaccinated, not welcome. I truly hope that such churches are boycotted for their unchristlike discrimination. It adds new meaning to “Behold I stand at the door and knock” (Rev 3:20) as I am sure Jesus would be found outside with the “unclean”.

Again, I must make an honourable mention of the good shepherds who penned the “Ezekiel Declaration” and those who signed in support of their petition. If there is any hope, it is with the ordinary people and not the compromised leadership.

As We Come Out of Lockdown

Well, here endeth the aforementioned rant.

For me, this is no longer about vaccination as such but it is about compulsory/mandatory vaccination, coercion and manipulation. It is about government overreach, the psychological torture of lockdown and the deliberate concealing of the deaths of people who had reactions to vaccines that were required if they were to continue in their work. How dare these tragic losses be ignored, what an insult to the victims and their loved ones.

People should be free to choose and consent only after being truly informed and in keeping with their conscience.

So, as we prepare to come out of this season of home detention, please be kind and considerate to all, regardless of their vaccination status and the reasoning behind it. Our enemies are NOT each other but rather those who would seek to violate human rights and usurp our free will.

Please continue to do all that you can to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace (Eph. 4:3).

Originally posted on Maitland Christian Church Facebook page.

