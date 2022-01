We’re excited to announce the launch of our new one-hour weekly discussion, The Caldron Pool Show, hosted by Evelyn Rae.

Advertisement

This week, Evelyn sat down with rapper, author, podcaster, and speaker, ZUBY, to discuss a wide range of topics, including the pandemic, mandates, fitness, music, and more!

It’s an incredibly insightful discussion and well worth the listen! You can watch the episode through YouTube (video below) or click here to listen.

Advertisement