“I’m Done With The Vaccines,” Says Today Show Host Karl Stefanovic

"I have seen all those reports on the internet about fit and healthy people just dropping down with heart issues and it's still not obviously established yet whether or not the vaccine causes some of the heart issues. So, that's a worry for me, more so than getting Covid," he said.

Today Show host, Karl Stefanovic, has said he’s done with the vaccines after it was announced that all Australian adults will soon be eligible for their fifth dose of the COVID-19 jab.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) said within a fortnight, all people aged 18 and over, who have not had either a COVID-19 vaccine or confirmed coronavirus case in the past six months, will be allowed to get their fifth shot from February 20.

Speaking with doctor and medical commentator Nick Coatsworth, Stefanovic said there’s a big chunk of Australia that is, like him, done with the vaccines.

“As you know, I’m not a glowing ambassador for more than two shots,” he said.

“I’ve had Covid a couple of times and I’m done with the vaccine. There’s a big chunk of Australia that is done, and there’s another chunk that is happy to keep having them.

“Is it capable of fighting new strains, this vaccine?”

Dr Coatsworth said the fifth injection would only provide protection for around 8-12 weeks before returning to what it was prior.

“It’s very transient protection,” he said. “It’s not increased protection for life, and that’s the problem with these boosters. Of course, eventually, we’re going to have to stop with these recommendations for ongoing boosters.”

Advertisement

Stefanovic went on to raise concerns that another dose could lead to complications.

“I have seen all those reports on the internet about fit and healthy people just dropping down with heart issues and it’s still not obviously established yet whether or not the vaccine causes some of the heart issues.

“So, that’s a worry for me, more so than getting Covid,” the Today Show host said.

Advertisement

Dr Coatsworth said he doesn’t think there are hundreds of heart deaths being swept under the carpet, but admitted there are known complications.

WATCH:

Karl Stefanovic: “I’m done with the vaccines.” pic.twitter.com/qmcKNGgf4f — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) February 8, 2023

Stefanovic previously appeared alongside co-host Allison Langdon who slammed then-Liberal MP Craig Kelly over his concerns about the government’s response to COVID-19.

Looks like the Today Show owes Mr Kelly an apology.

"You need to be quiet."



ICYMI: Today show's Allison Langdon slams controversial Liberal MP Craig Kelly over his unfounded and inaccurate comments about COVID-19. #9News pic.twitter.com/PJT8uaSQxr — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 3, 2021