Academic Freedom Test Case to Be Decided in the High Court Tomorrow

"Should a scientist with over 30 years working on the Great Barrier Reef be able to say that work coming from other reef science organisations was subject to insufficient quality assurance, and was thus not trustworthy? Or should he be fired because it was discourteous and disrespectful?"















Dr. Peter Ridd, the Australian marine scientist at the centre of a “Climate Change” freedom of speech test case for the High Court of Australia, will be heard, 10am Wednesday, in Canberra.

Advertisement

Dr. Ridd has raised over $700,000 through GoFundMe to appeal a reversed unfair dismissal case he’d originally won.

James Cook University fired the scientist after the University claimed he’d breached “codes of conduct” by criticising other scientists for being too “emotional and not objective” enough.

Advertisement

In an update for supporters on his GoFundMe page, Ridd wrote:

“The case has been distilled into a very narrow debate about academic freedom of speech. Should a scientist with over 30 years working on the Great Barrier Reef be able to say that work coming from other reef science organisations was subject to insufficient quality assurance, and was thus not trustworthy? Or should he be fired because it was discourteous and disrespectful?”

The documentation for which can be found under Ridd vs. James Cook University on the High Court’s website.

This is a test case for academic freedom that will set a precedent for future examples. A High Court finding in favour of Dr. Ridd will be a significant blow to the march of Cancel Culture authoritarianism throughout Australia’s institutions.

Such is the importance of the case, that its outcome may also blow open doors sealed shut by scientists who’ve self-censored in fear of disagreeing with the groupthink masquerading as a “scientific consensus” on anthropogenic climate change, by climate change catastrophisers.

A win for Dr. Ridd will be a win for all Australians, in defence of civil liberties, open, robust scientific debate, and common sense.

Advertisement

Pray for Pete. Pray that the High Court will see clearly, judge justly, and rip the right to freedom of speech, out from under the life-taking, vulgar, bony, Marxist claws of Cancel Culture’s vice-gripping clutch.

Related