Hundreds of Navy SEALs Face Suspension After Refusing Mandatory COVID Vaccine

The U.S. Government has threatened to block several hundred elite Navy SEALs from deploying with their special operator teams after they refused to take a mandatory COVID vaccine.

As many as a quarter or more of all active-duty SEALs have been threatened with suspension if they fail to submit to a compulsory jab, in what has been described as a huge blow to the nation’s military readiness.

R. Davis Younts, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force reserves and a JAG lawyer representing several of the special operators said the all but career-ending notice was issued in writing from the Pentagon and included those with a religious exemption along with any who have acquired natural immunity to the virus.

“They have been told if they seek a religious accommodation, they likely will no longer be able to serve our country as Navy SEALs and been given an arbitrary deadline to comply with the vaccine mandate,” Younts said, according to Just the News.

Pastor Jeff Durbin, of Apologia Church in Arizona, announced on Monday his involvement in ministering to the SEALs, a significant number of whom are Christians.

Breaking the news via a YouTube livestream, Pastor Durbin said these are men who have committed to laying down their lives for others and their decision against the vaccine was not made without careful consideration.

“This is truly a crisis,” Pastor Durbin said. “These devoted Chrstian warriors sacrifice everything for their countrymen and will lose their careers because of this mandate. This is religious persecution by the American government and it can dramatically affect military readiness. I can tell you that a significant number of SEALs are firm in their convictions against this. We need to advocate for them and ask for congressional support.

“The implications are serious,” he added.

Pastor Durbin noted a website established to help the SEALs fund the legal battle in their defense. You can offer your support at StandWithWarriors.org

You can also watch Pastor Durbin’s important address below:

