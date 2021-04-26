‘Honour the Fallen’ Lone Elderly Man Marches Despite ANZAC Day COVID Lockdown

It’s a travesty that we’re allowing governments to turn their attacks on the virus, into an attack on the people.















The chilling image from Western Australia of a lone elderly man defying authoritarian COVID-19 lockdowns is an anathema on the reactionary political decisions of soft leaders, who’ve sold out to the political capital Communist China’s COVID-19 grants them.

The apparent veteran was seen wearing medals, and marching with metal walking aids down an empty street in Perth, during what would have been Perth’s ANZAC Day commemoration service on the weekend.

When the old diggers still lead the way as the strong men in our society. One lone soldier breaks WA restrictions, escorted by police to March for Anzac Day! Love this! pic.twitter.com/M8zKq4MB7z — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) April 25, 2021

Parts of the city were thrown into a three-day lockdown by Western Australia’s Labor government after two people tested positive to the controversial virus. One, a 54-year-old man, ‘had completed quarantine on April 17, after arriving from China.’ (SBS)

According to the Daily Mail (which was one of the only established media outlets to report on the event), ‘under the strict lockdown rules, residents are only allowed out for essential reasons, and the current lockdown may be extended.’

Western Australia’s flash lockdown was on par with Victoria’s ludicrous limitations in Melbourne, and its fenced-off perimeter around the ANZAC memorial, which was met with a justifiable amount of criticism online.

Similar criticism was being directed towards the Western Australian Labor government.

Noteworthy among them was Herald Sun, and Sky News presenter Rita Panahi, who applied her almost flawless characteristic sharp wit, saying:

“What a powerful image. Strength, principle and character. What a contrast from WA’s bedwetting premier who cancelled Anzac Day commemorations. ‘Complexity of feelings’…that’s one way to describe scaremongering & hysterically disproportionate response.”

Wow, what a powerful image. Strength, principle and character. What a contrast from WA's bedwetting premier who cancelled Anzac Day commemorations. 'Complexity of feelings'…that's one way to describe scaremongering & hysterically disproportionate response. https://t.co/lCLkCBWwUD — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 26, 2021

In parts of Canada and Victoria (Australia), he’d have been tackled or tasered.

The media would have called him a “grandma killer,” claiming he wanted people to die, and “Zooming” celebrities with masks on would be slamming him for his rebellious stand for civil liberties.

All this would be happening while doctors and nurses with too much time on their hands performed well-rehearsed dances on Tik Tok, as bureaucrats took to hourly press conferences informing nations that this veteran’s actions mean lockdowns have been extended for months because only they know what’s best for us.

Anzac Day is not a spectator sport. It’s an open-air Church service where ALL in attendance participate to remember the fallen; mark the tragedy of war, and respond to a summons to vigilance, and the obligation we are handed to preserve light, life and liberty.

Don’t believe me? Look up the history.

The architect of Anzac Day was Christian chaplain, Canon David John Garland. He was active in helping soldiers during WW1, and ‘served from 1918-19 in the Middle East.’

He was also a staunch fighter for civil liberties. According to the Australian Dictionary of Biography (Mansfield, Vol. 8, 1981), in 1937 he protested the ABC’s ban on politicians from broadcasting for three months before the Federal election, calling the decision ‘dictatorship of opinion.’

Deemed the ‘heart and soul of ANZAC Day Commemoration Committee,’ Garland set up Anzac Day ‘ceremonies and rituals; initiated the Anzac Day march, the returned soldiers’ luncheon, the two minutes silence, the wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials and the special church services. He also began a trust to use the money raised from Anzac Day badges for the care of soldiers’ graves at home and abroad.’

The politicisation of COVID-19 is the further promotion of COVID control-by-fear narratives, it’s an echoing of Communist totalitarianism; the elevation of hubris through bureaucratic nonsense, over-against common sense.

By applying excessive political force to the COVID-19 crisis, catastrophising bureaucrats have happily used fear-porn, to jump from press conference to convince us they’re excessive lockdowns are needed.

Through their unelected narrow health bureaucratic advisors, they’ve rejected the scalpel and applied the hammer and sickle.

Computer modelling were stepping stones to totalitarianism.

Just as they’ve politicised COVID-19 for the cameras, they’re politicising ANZAC Day, but it’s likely to backfire. Many will see their hijacking of ANZAC services to satiate their lust for power for what it is, a mockery of the dead, and the enslavement of the living.

If you, once said Chuck Colson, ‘get the notion in your head that there’s a political solution to everything, and you don’t have to do anything except let Government take care of everything for you, you will eventually be controlled by those people.’ [i]

Chaplain Garland would agree, the ‘dictatorship of opinion’ from which a narrow band of unelected health bureaucrats determine what is essential and what is not, isn’t what those who we remember on ANZAC Day fought, and died to preserve.

ANZAC Day exists because pastoral care is an essential service.

Being baby-sat by bureaucrats isn’t.

[i] Colson, C. 2015. I’m Happy, Not Happy, My Final Word, Zondervan, (p.123)

