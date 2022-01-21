Big Pharma and the Big State: The Neverending Story

"Whether or not all this is good 'science,' it certainly is a good way to have a dictatorship for life. And it is certainly a good business model – one that has the masses permanently hooked on your product."

The 1871 nonsense poem “Jabberwocky” by Lewis Carroll includes this line: “Beware the Jabberwock, my son! The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!” As some may have guessed, my article is about the jab – in this case, the Rona vaccines – and related matters. I am NOT anti-vax. That mischievous slur is used of anyone who dares to have some hesitancy or questions about what is happening today.

My concern in this piece is to look more closely at the Covid catastrophists, and the new Rona vax cult. They are convinced that I and others like me are of the devil for asking questions and daring to doubt certain things. And way too many of these zealots have been ‘Christians.’

As but one example, a little while ago a Christian leader contacted me, quite concerned about something I had said in some articles. I had spoken about what looks to be a never-ending supply of jabs and booster shots. He felt I was being hysterical and over the top.

Given that he has been proven to be fundamentally wrong (as I will show in a moment), I still await a follow-up email saying he is sorry, he was in error, and he owes me an apology. But I won’t hold my breath. And actually, he was not the only ‘Christian’ to rebuke me. There have been plenty of them.

For some of these folks, it seems that only if we bow down to the Nanny State, to “science,” and to Big Pharma do we show any proof of our salvation. Yes, they really can be that bad – and that idolatrous. ‘Big Pharma is my shepherd, I shall not want.’ See more on this here.

As to the neverending story, simply read the daily headlines. It is no longer one jab needed, or two. Now we need a third booster shot, and a fourth, and so on. Each week it seems that more of these jabs are becoming necessary. Not only that, but the time intervals are shrinking regularly.

At first, we were told that every six months we would need another jab. Then four months. Then every three. Soon it will be monthly, then perhaps weekly. Documentation for both these trends is easy to come by. As to the need for evermore “boosters,” see this headline from a few days ago: “Israeli trial, world’s first, finds 4th dose ‘not good enough’ against Omicron”.

And this from Victoria: “Andrews: Three doses needed to be protected”.

And as to the shortening intervals between jabs, this is being pushed all over Australia – and elsewhere. Another headline says this: “NSW to reduce booster eligibility to three months”.

Hmm, soon we will read about the need for the 6th booster shot, and the 7th, and the 8th, and the 20th. As one meme making the rounds puts it: “I can’t wait until the 5th wave when people with 4 shots are blaming it on people with 3 shots.” Yep, the never-ending changing definitions of what it means to be fully vaccinated and fully safe. The truth is, we will never be.

Indeed, it is not just mega-corporations making massive profits here (hey, what happened to all the lefties who used to rail against this very thing?), but it is the Big State getting ever bigger and more powerful. Power-drunk politicians love emergencies to further consolidate their control over the masses.

As another meme puts it: “Imagine someone tells you that there is an emergency and they need to borrow your car for 15 days. 2 years pass and they still have no criteria for the emergency ending, and no plans to give you back your car. Your car was stolen, dude. Wake up.”

Whether or not all this is good “science,” it certainly is a good way to have a dictatorship for life. And it is certainly a good business model – one that has the masses permanently hooked on your product. If you wanted to become a billionaire overnight, this would be the way to do it.

Yes, Big Pharma is raking in the dough. And unless you believe CNN is some tinfoil hat conspiracy site, let them tell the story of just one of the big companies:

Pfizer reported that earnings and sales more than doubled in the past quarter, and it raised its outlook for results the full year, thanks greatly to its Covid-19 vaccine. The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 billion, up 133% from a year earlier. Revenue soared to $24.1 billion, up 134%. Both easily cleared results forecast by analysts. The vaccine business alone was responsible for more than 60% of the company’s sales, as vaccine revenue rose to $14.6 billion from only $1.7 billion a year earlier. The company said its Covid vaccine sales accounted for $13 billion of that revenue. Revenue outside of its Covid vaccine business was up a far more modest 7% This year, the Covid vaccine has brought in revenue of $24.3 billion. And Pfizer said it expects a total of $36 billion from the vaccine for all of 2021 — nearly $12 billion more in revenue the final quarter of the year. And it said based on contracts it now has signed it expects revenue $29 billion from the Covid vaccine in 2022. And that’s not necessarily all it will bring in. “We continue to engage with governments regarding potential additional orders for 2022,” said the company.

Plenty of well-documented books have exposed Big Pharma over the years. Let me mention just two of them. Back in 2006, Jacky Law penned Big Pharma: Exposing the Global Healthcare Agenda (Carroll & Graf Pub.). Just one quote shows how much money is actually being tossed around here (even back then). And the names of these corporate giants should be familiar to everyone:

Consider the world’s top players. Just ten drugs earned no less than $48.3 billion in 2003. Each of these products on its own represents more income than most companies see in a lifetime. Leading the table was Pfizer’s Lipitor which earned $10.3 billion, followed by another cholesterol reducing drug, Merck’s Zocor, which had sales of $6.1 billion. These statins, as they are called, are just two players in what was then a $26.1 billion class of drugs and had grown to $29.2 billion in the year to September 2004, according to global pharma data company, IMS Health. These drugs have been shown to save lives by reducing cholesterol levels. To compete in such markets, companies need not only good candidate players (drugs), but also sufficient marketing spend. When Anglo-Swedish drugs company, AstraZeneca, launched its statin Crestor belatedly in late 2003, for example, its unprecedented promotional budget of a billion dollars was justified by then president and now CEO, David Brennan…

And much more recently Gerald Posner released his 800-page expose, Pharma (Avid Reader Press, 2020). As he states in his Preface: “Pharma opens a rare insider’s window on the internecine battles between scientists and executives over drugs and money. It is about the secret world inside companies that are household names and how the quest for blockbuster drugs has at times crippled and distorted the industry’s original mission to develop medications that treat the sick and save lives.”

Both books are authored by those who are not Luddites. As the quotes make clear, both are very thankful for modern medicine and much of the good that pharmaceutical companies have done in the past. But they are right to point out how Big Pharma – like everything else – can so easily become tainted and corrupted as they seek profits ahead of all else.

I have long been known as a defender of the free market. But I have also long pointed out that it needs a moral foundation to keep it in check. Otherwise formerly altruistic companies and corporations can easily descend into greedy profit-hungry powerhouses that will stop at nothing to make the next buck. See more here.

So the need to keep a close eye on these corporate giants is paramount. Let me finish with one last quote – this from a health professional who also raises a few salient points to ponder:

Among all the vaccines I have known in my life (diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis), I want to also add flu and pneumonia, I have never seen a vaccine that forced me to wear a mask and maintain my social distance, even when you are fully vaccinated. I had never heard of a vaccine that spreads the virus even after vaccination. I had never heard of rewards, discounts, incentives to get vaccinated. I never saw discrimination for those who didn’t. If you haven’t been vaccinated no one has tried to make you feel like a bad person. I have never seen a vaccine that threatens the relationship between family, colleagues and friends. I have never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work or school. I have never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines I listed above, I have never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides and judges society as it is. And as the social fabric tightens… It’s a powerful vaccine! She does all these things except IMMUNIZATION. If we still need a booster dose after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to get a negative test after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to wear a mask after we are fully vaccinated, and still be hospitalized after we have been fully vaccinated, it will likely come to “It’s time for us to admit that we’ve been completely deceived.

Whether or not the powers that be are deliberately seeking to deceive us, con us, turn us into submissive sheeple, and take upon themselves unprecedented power and control (and wealth), one has to ask: If they WERE seeking all this, would things look any different?