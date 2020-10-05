Homeless Man Fined For Being Outside Home During Melbourne Curfew

A homeless man in Melbourne has been fined half of his savings for 'breaching curfew' restrictions by being outside during the city's curfew hours.















A homeless man in Melbourne has been fined half of his savings for ‘breaching curfew’ restrictions by being outside during the city’s curfew hours.

Victorian Police issued Daniel Wright a fine of over $1,600 after he was spotted in his car during the hours of 9pm and 5am.

According to Rebel News, it was midnight when officers found the 38-year-old sleeping in his car. Daniel told the outlet that police informed him that he had to be at the address listed on his driver’s license. Although the address listed was his mother’s house, Daniel said he had not lived there for 16-years.

“They got out of the car and started asking me why am I out of my house after curfew,” Daniel told Rebel News’ Avi Yemini. “Like I explained to them, this is my house. I’m living here. I don’t understand, how am I out of my house?”

Daniel told Yemini he’d saved $3,000 and was living out of his car until he had enough money to move into an apartment.

Rebel News last month launched the website Fight The Fines to crowdfund a lawyer to “fight for Australian’s civil rights.” Melbourne lawyer, Madeleine Smith has agreed to take up Daniel’s case with the help of public support.

