He’s Back! Tucker On Twitter: Watch Episode 1

“We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Jun 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson is back! And he’s now exclusively on Twitter.

The former Fox News host today released the first episode of his new show, Tucker On Twitter, in a tweet that garnered over 1 million views in under 30 minutes.

In the 10-minute episode, Carlson raised questions about Ukraine aid, BLM riots, what really happened on 9/11, how Jeffrey Epstein made his money and even UFOs flying over U.S. cities.

“As of today, we’ve come to Twitter, which we hope will be the short-wave radio under the blankets,” Carlson said.

“We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here.”

WATCH:

