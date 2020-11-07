“HaHa”: Communist Chinese State Media Laughs at President Trump’s ‘Loss’

I guess Joe Biden isn't the only 'winner' in the 2020 U.S. election.













Chinese state media has mocked President Trump after news outlets in the U.S. announced that former Vice President Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the United States.

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, shared a tweet from President Trump on Saturday which simply stated: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

China’s largest newspaper responded to the President, tweeting “HaHa” and attaching a laughing emoji to the post.

