American’s latest assessment of their mental health is worse than it has been at any point in the last two decades, apart from those who frequently attend church, according to a Gallup Poll released on Monday.

Since 2001, Gallup has asked Americans whether their mental or emotional wellbeing is excellent, good, only fair, or poor. During this time, those rating their mental health as excellent or good ranged from 81% to 89%. This year, however, that figure dropped to 76%.

The 2020 results show 34% of American’s consider their mental health or emotional wellbeing “excellent,” while 76% opted for “excellent/good.” An all-time low for both categories.

In fact, the only group in the U.S. that did not experience a mental health decline are those who frequently attended church services. Forty-two percent in 2019 rose to 46% in 2020.

In August, Caldron Pool noted reports from the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom that found an increasing number of people are reassessing their lives, turning to God, and praying more following recent global events.

