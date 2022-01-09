‘Free Novak Djokovic’ Petition Gets Over 80,000 Signatures In Three Days

"If a successful, internationally recognized professional athlete can fall victim to the human rights violations of the ruling class, anybody can.















A petition demanding the immediate release of Novak Djokovic has attracted over 80,000 signatures since its launch three days ago.

Advertisement

Addressed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the petition, created by LifeSite News, describes the tennis great as a “political prisoner” to Australia’s “out of control COVID tyranny.”

“Djokovic had followed the rules and obtained a medical exemption from the country’s vaccination mandate from two independent medical boards at the state of Victoria’s Department of Health and Tennis Australia, the government organization for tennis in Australia,” the petition states.

Advertisement

When news of Djokovic’s exemption first surfaced, the Prime Minister said the Federal Government was acting in accordance with the Victorian Government’s decision to provide him with the exemption to come to Australia.

“States provide exemptions for people to enter on those basis and that’s been happening for the last two years, so there’s no change to that arrangement,” Morrison said.

This was Australia's PM a day before Djokovic was stopped at the airport. 👇 pic.twitter.com/h5ucQOre4O — Imran Salahuddin (@itisimrankhan) January 8, 2022

Morrison’s tune changed last week, however, when he announced Djokovic’s visa had been cancelled following widespread backlash egged on by the mainstream media.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Advertisement

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

The petition notes that Djokovic had a very public case of COVID last summer from which he acquired robust natural immunity to the virus.

“It is now abundantly clear that the COVID shots are totally ineffective in combatting the virus’ new variant,” the petition states.

A point, affirmed last month by New South Wales Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, who said the vaccines are not stopping the transmission of the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

“Why insist on making an example of a healthy professional athlete with naturally acquired immunity?” the petition asks. “Because this is not really about Novak Djokovic specifically — this is a message to the rest of us about who is in control.

“The tyrannical government of Australia wants you to know that the rules are whatever they say they are, and if you object, regardless of reasoning, they will ultimately have the final say.”

The petition warns, if a successful, internationally recognized professional athlete can fall victim to the human rights violations of the ruling class, anybody can.

The nine-time reigning Australian Open champion will have his court hearing today to determine if the Australian Border Force decision will be upheld or overturned.

The petition can be read and signed here.

Related