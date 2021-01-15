Forbes Threatens to Damage Businesses That Hire Former Trump Staff

Forbes has issued a threat to the business world: hire former Trump White House spokespersons and the biggest business media brand in the world will approach you as a "potential funnel of disinformation."













156 Shares

Forbes has issued a threat to the business world: Hire former Trump White House spokespersons and the biggest business media brand in the world will approach you as a “potential funnel of disinformation.”

Advertisement

In a piece titled, A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable, Randall Lane, chief content officer of Forbes Media and editor of Forbes Magazine, warned that businesses will be scrutinized and investigated by the outlet, if they decide to hire Trump administration staff who supposedly “lied” while President Trump was in office.

Forbes lists by name former White House Press Secretaries, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany.

Advertisement

“Don’t let the chronic liars cash in on their dishonesty,” Lane wrote. “Press secretaries like Joe Lockhart, Ari Fleischer and Jay Carney, who left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America. Trump’s liars don’t merit that same golden parachute.”

Lane continued: “Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

Make no mistake. When the Left talks about “unity” and “healing,” this is what they envision: peace through the absolute subjugation and suppression of all alternatives.

In early November we noted that Democrats were already hard at work compiling blacklist databases of individuals who “elected, served, funded, supported, and represented” President Donald Trump.

Just days after the election, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an “archive” of “Trump sycophants” in order to hold Trump-supporters “responsible for their behavior” during the President’s term.

Advertisement

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and former senior spokesman for Obama’s presidential campaign Hari Sevugan responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s call saying, “You better believe it.”

“We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did,” Sevugan said.

Advertisement

The “Trump Accountability Project,” which was launched on November 3, is designed to “never forget” those who served President Trump, and not allow them to profit from their experience under his leadership.

Michael Simon, former staff member in Barack Obama’s administration, also endorsed the project, tweeting a link to the website and saying: “Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project. Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist took it a step further, arguing that anyone disputing the election results could end up on a list that would see them shunned from “polite” society.

Rubin tweeted: “Any R [Republican] promoting rejection of an election or calling to not follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

Yes, the people who for four-years-straight screeched about a fascist in the White House, who lamented a Nazi-President over the United States, and spawned the domestic terrorist organisation “Antifa” (anti-fascists), are now compiling lists of their political opponents in order to punish them for advancing opposing political ideas.

Predictably, now that they believe power is within their grasp they’re calling for a time of “healing” and “unity.” Of course, to the Left, those concepts generally mean the subjugation and submission of their political opponents. Healing means President Trump concedes. Unity means Trump-supporters rally behind Joe Biden without question. Those who dissent will be blamed for four years of hate and division.

And until political dissent is made thoroughly illegal, Cancel Culture will continue to be wielded against the insubordinate in its stead. Surely, we all saw this day coming. How many conservatives have been censored over the past four years? How many individuals have been attacked, insulted, slandered, or fired from their job because of their failure to embrace the progressive Left?

In fact, now you don’t even have to say anything at all. You just have to vote a certain way and you’re publicly demonized for it. Former first lady Michelle Obama recently described Trump voters as those who support “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

Ocasio-Cortez similarly suggested Trump voters were all racists, saying “we need to do a lot of anti-racist, deep canvassing in this country,” given the number of white people who supported Trump.

What’s obvious in all of this is that the Left often perpetuates the exact thing they claim to militantly oppose. Fascism through anti-fascism. Racism through anti-racism. Bigotry through anti-bigotry. And no wonder, for even Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light (2 Cor. 11:14).

And while we’re busy trying to defend ourselves against their baseless accusations, as though they really cared about justice and equality, they will continue to advance until we’re not only all purged from social media, but from society itself. Their words, not mine.

Related