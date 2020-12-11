Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers to Avoid Catching COVID-19 on the Toilet

Flight attendants in China have been advised to wear disposable nappies on flights to high-risk destinations to avoid contracting coronavirus on the toilet.













According to The Telegraph, the advice was part of a new 38-page list of guidelines released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China last month to halt the spread of COVID-19 on flights.

"It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks."



The recommendation applies for flights to and from destinations with an infection rate of higher than 500 people per one million.

Crew members were also instructed to wear other personal protective gear, including goggles, disposable caps, disposable shoe covers, and double-layer disposable medical gloves.

