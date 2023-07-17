Image

Finnish DOJ’s Persecution of Acquitted Bible Quoting Legislator Is a Massive Waste of Taxpayer Funds

“Christians in the West need to wake up. You’ve got to understand what’s going on, and what’s happening. This is an absolute strategy designed to take away rights, and the outlawing of Christians would be the end product.”

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard Jul 18, 2023

Finnish legislator, Päivi Räsänen still faces charges for quoting the Bible, despite the Helsinki district court ruling in her favour.

Räsänen’s story came to light in 2021, after left-wing Finish bureaucrats accused her of “violating the equality and dignity of homosexuals.”

Indirectly quoting from the first chapter of Paul’s letter to the Romans, Räsänen was criminally charged for questioning the Lutheran church’s promotion of an LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade on Twitter.

As a result, the former Interior Minister – also leader of the Christian Democrats – was interrogated for “13 hours,” and threatened with up to six years in prison if she didn’t recant.

Talking with ICC president, Jeff King, Räsänen said that four years on, the government is still out to make an example of her.

With contempt for the cost to tax-payers, the prosecutor general rejected the court’s dismissal of the case, saying a “crime has been committed. We’re going after her another way.”

The move is two-pronged.

By tying the G.P. and mother of five down with legal challenges, and court costs, the government is hoping Räsänen will break.

The LGBTQ+ lawfare strategy against her is also seen as a deterrent to ensure others line up, fall-in, salute, and goosestep in unison, with the Acronym Army’s agenda.

Simply put, Finland’s left-wing activist bureaucrats hope that the harassment of a member of parliament will coerce other potential dissenters into “keeping their mouths shut.”

“The prosecutor and the police have put a lot of money into this process. It’s a terrible waste of limited police resources,” she asserted.

Describing the political persecution as a personal vendetta, Räsänen agreed with King, who replied, “So, basically, the Prosecutor General is using tax-payers to fund her personal left-wing views, and subsequent crusade against those she disagrees with.

“Even though no laws have been broken,” he added.

“That’s right,” Räsänen answered. “If I had been convicted, it would have meant a time of persecution for Finland’s Christians.

“As the police stated, if my writings – which are supported by classical Christianity – are criminal, then the Bible could be banned too.

“If I was convicted, it would have made agreeing with the Bible illegal.”

Broader implications of any conviction include the government forcing through “approved speech” praxis, effectively outlawing classical liberal freedoms.

“It’s a crucial issue,” she said.

The negating of Christ-centred classical liberal freedoms removes the Imago Dei “level playing field.”

Just like Soviet Russia, King recounted, “and every Marxist state out there. As well as tons of states run by dictators: we have religious freedom, just don’t bring it into the public square.”

“This is where left-wing activism is leading the charge. Its end is war. A political and cultural war, that bleeds into common law,” he continued.

Perfectly illustrating this, Räsänen explained that although the Prosecutor General had resigned, Ari-Pekka Koivisto, who took Raija Toiviaine’s place, is continuing the process.

Sympathetic, King responded, “We need to call a spade a spade. These people [far-left activists] are incredibly dangerous. They’re enemies of freedom, free speech, and they’re friends with Marxists and dictators, which are destroyers of society.

“Freedom of faith is so core, it encompasses freedom of speech, of assembly, of thought, of all these different freedoms.

“It is the linchpin that connects them all.

“Christians in the West need to wake up. You’ve got to understand what’s going on, and what’s happening.

“This is an absolute strategy designed to take away rights, and the outlawing of Christians would be the end product,” he concluded.

Previous Story
The Greatest Drama Ever Staged
The Greatest Drama Ever Staged

The Greatest Drama Ever Staged

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 17, 2023
Canavan Bill Demands Answers Over Labor/Green Confiscation of Christian Hospital

Canavan Bill Demands Answers Over Labor/Green Confiscation of Christian Hospital

By
ByRod LampardJul 16, 2023
The Dimming of the Sun: An Apocalyptic Catastrophe

The Dimming of the Sun: An Apocalyptic Catastrophe

By
ByProf John Gideon HartnettJul 15, 2023
Consent Is No Basis for Morality

Consent Is No Basis for Morality

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldJul 14, 2023
Facebook Now “Fact-Checking” Your Interpretation of the Bible

Facebook Now “Fact-Checking” Your Interpretation of the Bible

By
ByRod LampardJul 13, 2023
Voice Advocate Says: “F*** Reconciliation! It’s Time for Reckoning, Reparations, Land Back!”

Voice Advocate Says: “F*** Reconciliation! It’s Time for Reckoning, Reparations, Land Back!”

By
ByStaff WriterJul 12, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #22 – Rod Lampard
The Caldron Pool Show: #30 – Genesis and the Exodus – Fact or Fiction? (with David Rohl)
The Caldron Pool Show: #19 – Ian Miles Cheong
The Caldron Pool Show: #40 – Haunted Cosmos
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.