Family Doctor Doubles Down In Interview After Being Suspended Over Social Media Posts

A family doctor who was suspended from practice over a series of posts on social media has doubled down on his “controversial” views in a recent interview.













197 Shares

A family doctor who was suspended from practice over a series of posts on social media has doubled down on his “controversial” views in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Dr Jereth Kok, who was last year deregistered after the Australian Medical Board received two complaints about his personal Facebook feed, has lambasted gender ideology, describing it as “off the scale moonbattery” that poses a serious threat to the public if embraced by medical experts.

In the 30-minute interview, Dr Kok offers a taste at what triggered authorities to launch a near-nine-month covert investigation into his online commentary before exercising emergency powers, normally reserved for criminals, to remove him from practice without a trial.

Advertisement

The suspension effectively ended Dr Kok’s career in medicine, left his family without an income, and hundreds of patients without care from the GP they’d come to trust and depend on.

Significantly, the allegations that Dr Kok was providing compromised healthcare to “LGBT” patients was not brought forward by any of his patients or colleagues, but rather two individuals unknown to Dr Kok who took objection to his views expressed online.

The full interview can be viewed below:

Topics covered:

00:00 Biology and gender

02:05 Gender, health care and ideology

06:30 Transgenderism in sport and society

07:46 Children, social contagion and Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria 10:10 Gender clinics and puberty blockers

12:15 Children and consent

15:38 Giving testosterone to women

19:00 Pushing back against the trans ideology

23:35 Why doctors are involved in “gender transitioning”

25:00 Detransitioners

26:22 Speaking out against the trans ideology and facing the woke outrage

Related