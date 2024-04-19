Exposing ‘Regime Evangelicals’

For the Christian, our greatest threat doesn’t come from outside of the church, but from within. Worse than the Satan-worshipping pagan who wants to make sin sound exciting is the professing Christian who wants to make sin sound tolerable, or even good. Not openly, of course, but neatly packaged in Christian-sounding rhetoric and sprinkled with plenty of ‘nuance.’

It should come as no surprise. Satan disguises himself as an angel of light because the horns and pitchfork are a bit of a giveaway. His ministers are just as crafty. But they’re easy to spot once you recognise their tactic isn’t to brazenly tell Christians to reject God’s Word, but to make the sinful path sound like the sensible, fair, Christian approach.

This is often achieved by, (1) exploiting general biblical illiteracy, and (2) demonising obedient Christians as ‘extreme,’ or ‘far right,’ or ‘combative,’ or ‘compromised culture warriors,’ or ‘purely politically motivated.’ Their desired result is that the average naive churchgoer will then make the conscious effort to avoid associating with such ‘legalistic’ and ‘rigid’ forms of Christianity, lest they compromise their own ‘Christian witness.’

But it’s all a sham. Behind it all is often an extremely anti-Christian political cause. A cause that can’t advance if it doesn’t cloak itself in Christian euphemisms and persuade believers, not just to get out of the way, but to jump wholeheartedly onboard, and thank you for the generous donations.

The good news is that the veneer is beginning to crack. They’ve pushed so hard and so fast that it’s getting increasingly difficult to miss the influence of compromised church leaders, now dubbed ‘Regime Evangelicals.’

In a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Uncensored, Megan Basham, author of ‘Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for the Leftist Agenda,’ explains how some of our ‘respectable’ church leaders appear to be paid to subvert traditional Christianity while demonising faithful Christians on behalf of the Democratic Party.

It’s a must-watch, eye-opening episode: