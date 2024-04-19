Image

Exposing ‘Regime Evangelicals’

“Behind it all is often an extremely anti-Christian political cause. A cause that can’t advance if it doesn’t cloak itself in Christian euphemisms and persuade believers, not just to get out of the way, but to jump wholeheartedly onboard, and thank you for the generous donations.”

Avatar photoBy Ben Davis Apr 19, 2024

For the Christian, our greatest threat doesn’t come from outside of the church, but from within. Worse than the Satan-worshipping pagan who wants to make sin sound exciting is the professing Christian who wants to make sin sound tolerable, or even good. Not openly, of course, but neatly packaged in Christian-sounding rhetoric and sprinkled with plenty of ‘nuance.’

It should come as no surprise. Satan disguises himself as an angel of light because the horns and pitchfork are a bit of a giveaway. His ministers are just as crafty. But they’re easy to spot once you recognise their tactic isn’t to brazenly tell Christians to reject God’s Word, but to make the sinful path sound like the sensible, fair, Christian approach.

This is often achieved by, (1) exploiting general biblical illiteracy, and (2) demonising obedient Christians as ‘extreme,’ or ‘far right,’ or ‘combative,’ or ‘compromised culture warriors,’ or ‘purely politically motivated.’ Their desired result is that the average naive churchgoer will then make the conscious effort to avoid associating with such ‘legalistic’ and ‘rigid’ forms of Christianity, lest they compromise their own ‘Christian witness.’

But it’s all a sham. Behind it all is often an extremely anti-Christian political cause. A cause that can’t advance if it doesn’t cloak itself in Christian euphemisms and persuade believers, not just to get out of the way, but to jump wholeheartedly onboard, and thank you for the generous donations.

The good news is that the veneer is beginning to crack. They’ve pushed so hard and so fast that it’s getting increasingly difficult to miss the influence of compromised church leaders, now dubbed ‘Regime Evangelicals.’

In a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Uncensored, Megan Basham, author of Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for the Leftist Agenda,’ explains how some of our ‘respectable’ church leaders appear to be paid to subvert traditional Christianity while demonising faithful Christians on behalf of the Democratic Party.

It’s a must-watch, eye-opening episode:

Previous Story
Bishop Emmanuel, Retaliation, and Self-Defence
Bishop Emmanuel, Retaliation, and Self-Defence

Bishop Emmanuel, Retaliation, and Self-Defence

By
ByBill MuehlenbergApr 19, 2024
Christian Nationalism: Doug Wilson Answers Critics in Tucker Carlson Interview

Christian Nationalism: Doug Wilson Answers Critics in Tucker Carlson Interview

By
ByRod LampardApr 18, 2024
Thoughts on the Attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel

Thoughts on the Attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel

By
ByBill MuehlenbergApr 17, 2024
Bondi Tragedy Revives Debate: It’s Self-Defence vs. Quasi-Communist State

Bondi Tragedy Revives Debate: It’s Self-Defence vs. Quasi-Communist State

By
ByRod LampardApr 16, 2024
Bluey Under Fire, Accused of Introducing “Gay Couple”

Bluey Under Fire, Accused of Introducing “Gay Couple”

By
ByStaff WriterApr 15, 2024
Mark Driscoll Kicked Off Conference Stage After Calling Out ‘Strip-Show-Like’ Opening Performance

Mark Driscoll Kicked Off Conference Stage After Calling Out ‘Strip-Show-Like’ Opening Performance

By
ByStaff WriterApr 15, 2024

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #49 – Military Against the Mandates (with R. Davis Younts)
The Caldron Pool Show: #44 – Church At War
The Caldron Pool Show: #25 – Traditional Schooling Is Dying – Featuring Kale Kneale
The Caldron Pool Show: #29 No Mere Mortals (with Toby Sumpter)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.