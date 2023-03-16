Even Those in the Trans Industry Are Now Admitting They Got Things Wrong

"Countless individuals have already admitted they were wrong in heading down this murky road – many of them coerced and pressured into it by parents, the media, pop culture, and a host of so-called experts."

The more people go down the path of attempted sex transitioning, the more people realise they were sold a bill of goods, and they seek the path of detransitioning. Sure, they are the new invisible people that the media and our elites do not want to hear about, but they exist and are rapidly growing in number.

I have told their stories often already. See this piece for example.

But it is not just the now-damaged and permanently scarred individuals who were hoodwinked and deceived by the militants and dodgy medical personnel to go down this dangerous path who have seen the light. We actually now have various big names involved in all this who are also expressing their regret – they are having second thoughts and are making them known.

A huge example of this of course was the Tavistock clinic in London which actually closed down after performing so many of these damaging procedures, especially on children. I have discussed this before, including in the piece I link to above. As I said there:

One of the first great upheavals was news of the closing of the notorious Tavistock gender clinic in London. And now a thousand folks who were patients there are suing it.

As even the BBC had to report last year:

Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has been told to shut the clinic by spring after it was criticised in an independent review. Instead, new regional centres will be set up to “ensure the holistic needs” of patients are fully met, the NHS said. The trust said it supported plans for a new model due to a rise in referrals. The changes will take place after an independent review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, said the Tavistock clinic needed to be transformed. She said the current model of care was leaving young people “at considerable risk” of poor mental health and distress, and having one clinic was not “a safe or viable long-term option”.

Of interest, the well-known Christian conservative leader Lyle Shelton who is running in next week’s NSW election said this about the matter in a recent media release:

Child gender clinics should be closed and the taxpayer-funded rainbow flags for Sydney World Pride should be taken down amid yet more evidence of the harm to children by LGBTIQA+ gender fluid ideology. Family First-backed New South Wales Upper House candidate Lyle Shelton said research reported in today’s Weekend Australian newspaper was not new information but it was significant that it was reported in mainstream media. “Premier Dominic Perrottet must act. He should sack Health Minister Brad Hazard who has run obstruction to scrutiny of NSW child gender clinics and he must reverse his support for Alex Greenwich’s ‘conversion therapy’ bill which makes it a crime to try and talk a child out of going to a gender clinic,” Mr Shelton said. The research by senior physicians at the NSW Children’s Hospital Westmead’s child gender clinic casts further doubt on the scientific basis for affirming and medically treating children who wish to change gender. The study found 88 percent of children presenting had at least one co-morbid mental health condition with “44 out of 50 patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria reporting ongoing mental health concerns four to nine years after presentation”. “Clearly children who present with gender confusion have other issues going on in their lives which require deep compassion and professional care, not experimentation on their bodies, with irreversible medical treatments,” Mr Shelton said.

Consider also the latest defector from the trans industry. A Canadian psychiatrist who led the way in trans treatment, and was heavily involved in putting children on puberty blockers, has now come out against this. Dr. Susan Bradley has come to see the long-term damage this is causing, and she is now working to turn things around. As one report puts it:

Bradley started a pediatric gender clinic in 1975 aimed at treating children with gender dysphoria — a deep sense of discomfort with one’s body and biological sex — in which she offered a therapy-focused approach; most patients outgrew their feelings of being transgender over time, she told the DCNF. Around 2000, the clinic began prescribing puberty blockers to gender-dysphoric children as a way to alleviate their distress, a model which has since become widely adopted by medical establishments around the world, including in the U.S. Bradley, who is now in her early eighties, expressed regret that the clinic had participated in the administration of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria, which she now believes can cement a child’s sense of confusion out of which they would likely otherwise grow. She also expressed concern about the drugs’ side effects. “We were wrong,” she said. “They’re not as reversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth.” While most children who experienced gender dysphoria typically grew out of it and came to accept their bodies and gender prior to the widespread implementation of the “gender affirmation” approach, numerous doctors expressed concerns that puberty blockers made children’s temporary gender confusion permanent by solidifying their sense of actually being the opposite sex, according to The New York Times. The drugs also prevent the surge in bone density that would normally occur during puberty, with some patients experiencing lifelong bone issues. The FDA also identified six cases where there was a “plausible” link between GnRH agonists and a condition called pseudotumor cerebri, which is caused by elevated fluid pressure in the brain. “We thought that it was relatively safe, and endocrinologists said they’re reversible, and that we didn’t have to worry about it. I had this skepticism in the back of my mind all the time that maybe we were actually colluding and not helping them. And I think that’s proven correct in that, once these kids get started at any age on puberty blockers, nearly all of them continue to want to go to cross sex hormones,” Bradley said. Bradley opened the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry Child Youth and Family Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) in 1975, and she went on to become the head of Child Psychiatry at the Hospital for Sick Children and the psychiatrist-in-chief and head of the Division of Child Psychiatry at the University of Toronto. “An opinion from someone like Dr. Bradley has enormous potential to influence debate because she is what Cass Sunstein has called a ‘surprising validator,’” Joseph Burgo, psychotherapist and vice director of Genspect, told the DCNF. “It’s human nature to dismiss even well-reasoned arguments and credible evidence from those who are readily identified as on the other side, as ‘them’ — say, Republicans, or well-known ‘transphobes.’ But Dr. Bradley is a pioneer in the field and politically unaligned.”

“We were wrong.” Powerful words from someone who knows what she is talking about. Countless individuals have already admitted they were wrong in heading down this murky road – many of them coerced and pressured into it by parents, the media, pop culture, and a host of so-called experts. They now know how very wrong they were – and with irreversible outcomes.

When individuals who worked in this field for so long also start admitting that they got things wrong, there is hope yet. May many more such folks come forward with second thoughts. Our kids deserve to be protected, and not treated as guinea pigs in militant adult social experiments.