Doctor Suspended for Wrong-Think

This week on The Caldron Pool Show, Evelyn Rae sat down with Dr Jereth Kok, an Australian family doctor who was suspended two years ago after his personal Facebook profile was reported to the Medical Board of Australia.

The Board launched an investigation into Dr Kok in 2019 after receiving two complaints about posts he shared with friends and family on social media.

Despite not knowing Dr Kok, the complainants allegedly searched through ten years of his personal feed before taking exception to his views on a broad range of political and religious topics.

The initial offending content included articles by Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire, the Christian satirical website, The Babylon Bee, and a Facebook post by National Pulse Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam.

In February, Kurt Mahlburg, Caldron Pool contributor and Editor at The Canberra Declaration, revealed AHRPA had compiled a new collection of posts to be added to the agency’s case against Dr Kok.

According to Mahlburg, all but one of the posts had specifically been shared in a non-public visibility mode.

Dr Kok’s new offences include articles from Desiring God, The Federalist, The Spectator, The Australian Christian Lobby, The Gospel Coalition, The Canberra Declaration, and Caldron Pool.

Listed among his crimes were also shared posts from American Christian commentator, Allie Beth Stuckey, Mark Latham of One Nation NSW, and children’s rights advocate, Katy Faust.

In the show, Dr Kok offers more details about the case and his supposed crimes of “wrong-think.” He also shares his thoughts on medical censorship, COVID related issues, and his concerns stemming from state restrictions.

