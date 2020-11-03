Do You Think Child Sacrifice Is a Thing of the Past?

Child sacrifice has been widely practised throughout history, with the only real variation being the method by which the child is put to death.













The cruelty had no limits. Some children were thrown into rivers to drown, some were discarded with the trash, some were left out for the wild animals, while others were burned in the fire, or buried in the earth, or butchered, or crammed into jars.

It’s hard to imagine how any parent could not only watch this happen to their child, but willingly participate in the actual killing. The idea of it seems beyond the comprehension of us more-civilized folk.

But in the modern world, however, the practice of child sacrifice still continues. Only, we call it something different now.

This week, Canadian anti-abortion organization CHOICE42 released a powerful short video demonstrating how the practice of child-killing has never really ended. In fact, it’s celebrated. It’s protected. And it’s now regarded a “right” to practice.

