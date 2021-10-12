Daddy Government Does Not Equal Father God: The NSW Premier Must Ditch Vaccine Mandates and Passports

Perrottet has the chance to be a Ron DeSantis. To follow or borrow his example, leading, not only NSW but also Australia away from its COVID communist trajectory.













It appears that some think Philippians 4:19 reads: “My government will supply all my needs according to its riches and glory.”

What it actually says is: “My God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

There’s a big difference.

Daddy government does not equal Father God.

The New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet, would no doubt agree with this observation.

In a 14-minute interview with SkyNews host Alan Jones, the Premier declared, “As a [classical] Liberal, the less government intervention the better.”

Posed as a question, Jones reminded the Premier of support he’d given over a decade ago for Winston Churchill’s position opposing “the socialist model [as] the equal distribution of poverty not wealth. [As well as opposing] plans for more social engineering more welfare handouts and the continual obsession with our rights at the expense of our responsibilities.”

The new Premier acknowledged how “most people don’t want to live off the state,” and how “they want freedom to succeed. Freedom to prosper.”

“These are fundamental values that I believe in,” he said.

Perrottet then qualified this by signalling how Government intervention in times of crisis, such as COVID-19, are the exception.

He asserted, “There will always be a role for the state to support those who are vulnerable, so that no one slips through the gaps, and that’s where the state intervention should be.”

Perrottet repeatedly said he advocates opening up New South Wales “as quickly, and as safely as possible.”

The Premier also congratulated the State for getting “vaccinated”. He failed to acknowledge how his government’s dogged totalitarian obsession with “no jab, no job” mandates met “vaccination” quotas.

He alluded to who was behind the latter, stating his government did “what the health teams asked [them] to do, and followed that advice.”

The current roadmap, Perrottet said, was designed by ex-Deputy Premier, (and Berejiklian chief C-19 head-kicker) John Barilaro on the advice of government health officials.

In other words, a greater easing of restrictions in NSW will come when forced “vaccinations” push the current stat up over the 80% quota set by unelected health bureaucrats.

Nodding at a strong commitment to opening the State, Perrottet noted 20 months’ worth of “sacrifices” made by the people of NSW; reasserting, “as I’ve said before, people born in this nation are born free.”

While there’s a lot to like about the new Premier, the people of New South Wales would be well justified in showing extreme caution.

For example, this week he presided over New South Wales becoming the first state in Australia to enforce segregation, demand employers fire staff on medical grounds, and discriminate against those they provide services to.

On a personal note, my daughter was given three working days to get vaccinated or face unemployment.

Another family member faces being forced into unemployment and denied the right to her qualification after years of hard work trying to attain it.

In addition, another close relative was told this morning that his regular meeting with a mental health professional would have to be suspended until the 1st of December. The date some of the “public health” mandates are alleged to expire. (He may also face setbacks in his battle with mental health problems. All in the name of “public health orders.”)

Another faces the “convert or die” dilemma before being fired for non-compliance.

Why? Because, contrary to the data showing that the age group they belong to is more likely to be hit by lightning than it is of being hospitalised or dying of COVID-19, they land in the “unvaccinated” class.

Regardless of what the propaganda slogans preach, none of these people have a choice.

“Get the vax or face the axe” decrees are the equivalent of being told to do the slave master’s bidding or face the slave master’s whip.

Where there is no freedom to say “no,” choice does not exist.

To be fair, Dominic Perrottet inherited a regime governed by policies dominated by unelected health bureaucrats, not the voice of the people.

The new Premier is undoubtedly stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Perrottet inherited a government obsessed with appeasing anti-freedom, and pro-lockdown worm tongues, both from the Left and within their “COVID crisis” media-hungry, health bureaucrat team.

The big Perrottet plus, is, that by all appearances he’s a far-sight better than Victoria’s Dictator of Doom, Daniel Andrews.

Reasserting governance of, by and for, the people, Perrottet made the right move in sidelining government health advisor Dr. Kerry Chant.

Outside this, for now, his words only exist as nice, empty gestures.

Nice words and reassuring platitudes are welcome, but the NSW Premier needs to act on them.

Only a fool would think the words “temporary government program” are not an oxymoron.

For instance, while the NSW State of Emergency expires on 25th March 2022, contrary to the December 1st “freedom for everyone” party-line, current public health orders do not have an official expiry date.

Parnell McGuinness in the SMH explained, “Legally, this never has to end. As long as the state and territory chief health officers who compose the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee deem COVID-19 an ‘unacceptable risk to public health’ the emergency powers under which Australia is living can go on indefinitely.”

In sum, PHO legislation was changed last year. Meaning that PHOs have no provisional boundaries, checks or balances. This hands unelected bureaucrats, like Chief Health Officer’s the absolute power to enforce PHO’s indefinitely. (See section 2.16, p.25 Subsection 2B)

Perrottet has the chance to be a Ron DeSantis. To follow or borrow his example, leading, not only NSW but also Australia away from its COVID communist trajectory.

In order to do this, Perrottet must end both vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

Perrottet should ditch the mad, then follow the few, on behalf of the brave.

