‘COVID Army’ To Go ‘Door to Door’ Testing Symptom-Free Australians

In what the media has described as an “unprecedented surveillance operation,” a ‘Covid Army’ is set to go door to door in Perth over the weekend, randomly testing symptom-free residents for COVID-19.

According to the Western Australian government, health workers will conduct mass testing with the use of a new technology called LAMP (Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification).

Hundreds of residents in Belmont, Bassendean, Claremont, and Melville are set to be among the first to be visited by teams conducting the testing, which has not yet been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will need to undergo an official PCR test to confirm their results.

In Western Australia, there are currently four people with Covid in intensive care.

A 'COVID Army' will go door-to-door in Perth this weekend, conducting random testing, with fears Omicron is lurking undetected in the community. @alexiapesce #9News pic.twitter.com/1bHuFt27bQ — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) March 17, 2022