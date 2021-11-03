Climate Catastrophiser Prince Charles Calls for a “War” on Apocalyptic Climate Change

Applying overbearing COVID-19 restrictions, as inspired by Chi-Comm totalitarianism, in order to fight an alleged “climate change crisis,” will be the death knell for constitutional representative democracies.













The Prince of Wales has opened the COP26 governmental meeting on “apocalyptic climate change” with a proposal to militarise the response to alleged catastrophic “Climate Change”.

CNBC recounted the English prince as telling those attending the climate change summit that time had “quite literally run out.”

Predictably, the prince linked COVID-19 with Climate Change, arguing that the “pandemic” level Communist COVID virus had “shown us just how devastating a global, cross border threat can be.”

Pleading with world leaders to take radical action, Charles painted a dire situation using the “we’re in a crisis” trope political narrative.

He then alleged that apocalyptic climate change was a “greater existential threat” than COVID-19, saying, “we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”

To back his claims, the 72-year-old English prince appealed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, stating that the IPCC had “provided a clear diagnosis of a scale of the problem.”

This was followed by an ominous, “we know what we must do.”

The prince’s final solution amounted to an end to industrialisation, by “tackling the carbon already in the atmosphere, including from coal-fired power stations.”

The tax-payer funded monarch inferred that in order to achieve this, a globally imposed carbon tax on the people (mostly developed nations) was “absolutely critical.”

In part of this speech the Prince of Wales said, we must go “beyond governments” (presumably at the cost of national sovereignty) to achieve the “real prospect of fundamental economic transition.”

Prince Charles used his 51-year-old Aston Martin, which runs on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process,” as an example of how only “nature-based solutions” alongside [catastrophic climate change] “collaboration” can stop the climate catastrophe.

The BBC quoted the potential COVID-CLIMATE king, who added, “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal.”

Applauding the prince’s propositions, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s wealthiest men, posted to Instagram a picture of himself talking with the prince.

Bezos captioned the image:

“The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world for five decades — far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the Bezos Earth Fund can help.”

The Hill called the prince’s speech ‘an aggressive’ call to action.

This is the 26th COP meeting, involving ‘nations that ratified the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1994.’

At the conference, leaders were pushed to reduce global temperatures back to what The Hill labelled ‘preindustrial levels.’

"We know this will take trillions, not billions, of dollars."



The Prince of Wales says a "vast military-style campaign" is needed to 'marshal the strength of the global private sector with trillions at its disposal'.#COP26: https://t.co/P2QoFgAgfH pic.twitter.com/qqP178qknr — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 1, 2021

Applying overbearing COVID-19 restrictions, as inspired by Chi-Comm totalitarianism, in order to fight an alleged “climate change crisis,” will be the death knell for constitutional representative democracies.

Maybe that’s the end goal?

Despite there being claims of a consensus, there is no clearly defined consensus on the science.

This was evidenced when eco-fascism’s push at COP26 failed to achieve the goal of uniformed conformity to what can properly be termed as a globalist ideological movement.

With COVID-19 there’s the science, then there’s the propaganda.

The same applies to “catastrophic climate change,” whose activists often fail to explain which of the five climates are in a “crisis” and which are in dire need of “climate justice.”

The same activists leave out naturally occurring climate change, solar activity and like to mask their Marxist lens with emotion, rather than the facts.

I wrote in March this year how facts about Australia’s bushfires in 2019 were smothered by the catastrophic climate change narrative.

See also March 2020, where I discussed how bureaucratic red tape was fuelling the prevailing “apocalyptic climate change” hypothesis. ACC gives a voter get-out-of-gaol free card for groups like Labor-Green cabals, complete with a “collect $200 when you pass Go” revenue stream.

Note also a piece from September 2021 pointing out how catastrophising fear-mongering fanatics tried to equate “climate change deniers” with pro-informed consent advocates against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Just as how COVID mandates are political, not medicinal, “climate change” policies are not about the climate, or about protecting the environment.

The policies are about career politicians protecting their political careers, by manufacturing for themselves political leverage from which stakeholders, governments or activists can benefit from a crisis, then step in and pretend to be the only answer to that crisis.

Cui bono?

The heavily redacted response to members of the European Parliament regarding “vaccine” deals with big pharmaceutical companies last week confirm this conclusion.

I’ll also point out – as I have done many times now – how over the course of four years, leftists, and Democrats in the United States, promoted hoax after hoax, to aid their “hate Trump/love trumps hate” manufactured crisis platform.

Like COVID and “Climate Change”, racism is a profitable, bloodthirsty industry, that some politicians and NGOs use to further their own smiles, lies and hi-fives, self-interests.

We are fools to think otherwise. Look at ALL the evidence. Hear ALL viewpoints. Examine ALL the data. Ask why ALL the censorship, cancel culture, groupthink, and forced compliance?

Let’s now add to this list, rhetoric of war touted by a monarch, and future king, as the final solution to a man-made crisis, most of which is manufactured for the cameras, with little, if anything at all to do with the climate.

