Christian Senators Annoy Marxist Abortionist With Pro-Life Bill

“Our most vulnerable are simply left to die… that in a single year, 33 babies aborted after 20 weeks gestation were born alive in Victoria while, in Queensland, 204 babies were born alive as a result of abortions over a 10-year period.”

Coalition Senators Alex Antic and Matt Canavan have reintroduced the Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill, legislation designed to protect babies being born alive during abortions. Naturally, Australia’s most prominent Marxist abortionist is outraged.

Antic and Canavan, both practising Christians, have stressed the necessity of reviving the bill first introduced by fellow Christian and former Coalition MP George Christensen last year in order to prevent aborted children from being left to “gasp for breath until they die”.

“In this nation, potentially hundreds of babies are born alive as a result of abortion procedures without any significant subsequent intervention,” said Canavan in parliament, declaring that:

Naturally this annoyed Marxist activist and abortionist Kamala Emanuel who told the left-wing blog of Sydney Lawyer Paul Gregoire that “The truth is complicated”. The Socialist Alliance senate candidate and former climate change spokeswoman Emanuel went on to wriggle:

“The assertion that children are being born alive as a result of the termination process is propaganda used for shock value, and like all good propaganda, it represents a wild distortion of a grain of truth.”

Kamala Emanuel. Source: Socialist Alliance

Meaning not even a communist abortionist could find a way to convincingly lie about babies being left in kidney dishes to die without intervention, as was witnessed firsthand by Australian pro-life activist Dr Tim Coyle when as a doctor in the UK he saw a set of twins born alive during an abortion procedure.

Kamala Emanuel was a founding member of the Socialist Alliance, has been writing for the Socialist Alliance newspaper Green Left Weekly since 2007, was arrested for breaching COVID regulations at a refugee protest in 2020, was one of the initial drafters of the Socialist Alliance climate charter, and has been a public face advocating against the ability of doctors to refuse to refer abortions on the grounds conscientious objection.

Source: GLW

In short when Senator Canavan said in parliament that “I do not know that anyone, but the most cold-blooded sociopath, who could say that a child born alive is not a child and thus does not have any rights.” Kamala is the sort of person he was talking about.

Source: Facebook

Section 9 of the Children Born Alive Protection Bill stipulates that:

“The duty owed by a health practitioner to provide medical care or treatment to a child born alive as a result of a termination is no different than the duty owed to… a child born alive other than as a result of a termination.”

The legislation would create the offence of contravening the duty to provide medical care or treatment to children born alive. This crime would see any abortionist found guilty liable to a fine of up to $550,000.

And more importantly, it would make evil wretches like Kamala Emanuel squeal. Let’s pray it passes.