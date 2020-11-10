Biden’s Message of Unity and Healing is Contradicted by Leftist Hate

The party preaching “unity and healing” is not a party united behind the “unity and healing” message.













Want a good summary of where things are at? Watch this. Some good points were raised by Andrew Klavan on his show today:

“Biden is diminishing daily” his ‘unity & healing’ rhetoric is seriously undermined by the Leftist rhetoric from AOC, Schumer & company, about “change,” rounding up and punishing 70 million Trump voters et. al. “We should fight the system in the courts, but let’s be honest, it’s a long shot.”

With Biden being contradicted by members of the Democrat party, with their threats of “burning the Republican party to the ground,” and rounding up 70.6 million Trump voters, creating blacklists via the “Trump Accountability Project” and calling for them to be punished for all sorts of fake crimes, it’s not going to be clear skies and blue horizons for the potential President.

He’s already a lame duck, and the election outcome hasn’t even been officially declared.

As has been the general run of the mill with Leftists since Hillary Clinton lost and Trump was duly voted into office, this contradiction reveals an internal divide on par with their four years of “hate Trump/Love trumps hate” dissonance.

Dissonance is the only consistency. This has been proven time and time again. While the legacy media bathes in electing itself to the role of Kingmaker, the contradictory messages from the Democrat party signal a party in disarray, a party not ready to responsibly Govern for the people, of the people, by the people.

If there is any burning, may it be the truth burning through to be seen.

