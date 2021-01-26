Avi Yemini Arrested While Reporting at Invasion Day Rally

Rebel News' Australian reporter Avi Yemini has been arrested for an alleged breach of the peace while reporting at an Invasion Day rally in Melbourne.













499 Shares

Rebel News’ Australian reporter Avi Yemini has been arrested for an alleged breach of the peace while reporting at an Invasion Day rally in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a video recorded in the back of a police van, Yemini said: “The breach was that I attended the so-called Invasion Day protest to report – to do my job. I came with my… federal accreditation from the government.

“Both cameramen had the same accreditation from the federal government. We had two security guards who were here to protect us because last year they claimed they arrested me for my own protection.”

Advertisement

Yemini went on to say: “I’m now being driven to an undisclosed location and I don’t know if I’m going to be charged.”

Last year Yemini was arrested while covering the rally for TR News. Yemini was surrounded by a large group of protesters while attempting to conduct interviews.

Nearby police officers then handcuffed Yemini, claiming he was being arrested for his own safety. Yemini was then escorted from the rally and question by police.

“There was no legitimate reason for them to arrest me,” Yemini later said. “They changed it from ‘breach of the peace’ when they realised that I knew the legislation better than they did. They changed it to ‘hindering police.'”

Related