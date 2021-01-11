Australia’s PM Rejects The Great Reset: “We Don’t Need It”

Last November the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison (LNP-Cook) gave a ‘UK Policy Exchange Virtual Address.’













As out of place as it sounds in a virtual setting, the virtual audience was treated to a traditional owners’ acknowledgement, followed by thanks to any members from the Australian Defence Force who might have been watching.

Morrison commended Boris Johnson on his “global ambitions for Britain” which include economic development and newly opened post-Brexit trade avenues. The P.M talked up his connections with his British counterpart and made special note of Australia’s longstanding relationship with the United Kingdom.

Among the list of acknowledgements and praise, Morrison also mentioned values both he, and Johnson share.

Paradoxically placing “Liberal-Conservative traditions’ alongside restrictive policies that conform to Australia’s ‘emissions reductions’ and the ‘global climate change agenda.”

After citing the Treaty of Westphalia, and Hugo Grotius’ prison work ‘The Rights of War and Peace,’ Morrison, in quarantine after a state visit to Japan, inadvertently compared quarantine with imprisonment.

The P.M. stating, “Grotius wrote most of the book while imprisoned in the Loevestein Castle… Given that I join you today from quarantine isolation… I hope my own isolation will be nearly as productive.”

From there Scott Morrison gave a defence of nation-states, as “building blocks of an international order’; a ‘community of nations built around a common understanding of international law.”

That “nation-states mattered [at the time of the Westphalia Treaty] and they matter now.”

The ‘key point’ being that “the collective efforts of like-minded nation-states can make a difference.”

This ‘society of sovereign states’ hold international institutions accountable; “especially true for liberal democratic states, where no authority can ever rise higher than the people who elect their own governments.”

The Prime Minister moved to applaud the soft-capitalist policies of China’s ruling Communist Party. Stating that “no country has pulled more people out of poverty than China. And [that] Australia is pleased to have played our role in the economic emancipation of millions of Chinese through the development of the Chinese economy.”

Extending an undeserved, but gracious olive branch to the CCP, Morrison declared:

“Australia desires an open, transparent and mutually beneficial relationship with China as our largest trading partner, where there are strong people-to-people ties, complementary economies and a shared interest, especially in regional development and wellbeing, particularly in the emerging economies of Southeast Asia. “Equally, we are absolutely committed to our enduring alliance with the United States, anchored in our shared worldview, liberal democratic values and market-based economic model.”

Qualifying the above olive branch with a subtle rebuttal of the CCP’s year-long one-sided, punitive trade-war with Australia, Morrison pointed to Australia’s national interest, saying, Australia will not be pushed by polarisation into making a choice between two powers, who seem to forget that Australia is a sovereign state in its own right – “at all times, we must be true to our values and the protection of our own sovereignty.”

Closing with a rejection of those using COVID-19 as a trojan horse to impose ‘The Great Reset’ (as proposed by the WEC, and promoted by Time Magazine among others) Morrison stated that “the pandemic recession [wasn’t] the product of the failure of world capitalism or liberal, free market-based values.”

He denied the need for a “reset” of values, or a “reset” of the economic agenda among like-minded liberal democracies, concluding that:

“…it is actually these values that have provided the platform for the greatest period of peace and prosperity the world has ever known, and has underpinned the very global institutions that has helped sustain it.”

Get past the “safe space” buzzwords, like emissions reductions, climate change, inclusion, empowerment, and the use of terms like extremism, terrorism ‘in all its forms’ without qualification, the speech is impressive.

Noticeable for its defence of Australia’s sovereignty, multi-ethnic nationalism, economy and social values built on classical liberalism.

Notable for its gracious, but firm rejection of the Chinese Communist Party’s manipulative political manoeuvring.

Noteworthy for its (carefully worded) rejection of global communism, otherwise known as ‘The Great Reset.’

