Image

Australian Senators Condemn Woke ESG Regional Bank Closures

“We have to put a stop to the woke mind virus that is destroying our sense of community.”

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard Jun 2, 2023

Australian LNP Senator, Matt Canavan has condemned the closure of regional banks kowtowing to Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

Responding to a senate hearing held in May, Canavan slammed the Banking pledge of allegiance, to what is the equivalent of a social credit scoring system, stating: “Why should people in the bush suffer so that banks can signal their virtue?

“We have to put a stop to the woke mind virus that is destroying our sense of community.”

Chairing the hybrid hearing, featuring Malcolm Roberts (One Nation), and Gerard Rennick, Canavan asked if the removal of banks from regional areas was divorcing banks from their customers. (See page 17 of the Hansard).

To which, Councillor Ramon Jayo, Mayor of Hinchinbrook, an Island in North Queensland, answered, “That’s the reality.

“In the old days – on Friday afternoons – you’d be having a beer at the pub with your bank manager. That created relationships and that’s how things got going. That’s how investment started to happen. We don’t have any of that anymore,” he added.

Today, this is all done by a machine in the city, Jayo explained.

Jayo’s comments are supported by banks like the ANZ which place their home loan division outside Australia.

The closure of local banks further frustrates customers who have to deal with long delays and language barriers.

Risking identity theft, customers are forced into sending their intimate personal information to a foreign country, in order to be served by an Australian bank.

Expanding these concerns is the banking sector’s adoption of the cancel culture practice of de-banking.

De-banking is a punitive practice where banks limit, or declines services to individuals or businesses, for perceived social indiscretions.

These “indiscretions” can include, “hate speech,” “dissent,” “criticism,” or words, actions of deeds, viewed – often arbitrarily – as “extremism,” and/or “domestic terrorism.”

Other than Go Fund Me, and PayPal, who have cancelled legitimate causes, banks like JPMorgan Chase are gaining a sordid reputation for cancelling customers in order to ‘service a narrow ideological agenda.’

In March, Nebraska State Treasurer, John Murante, recounted just how far Chase was overreaching,

‘[They have] a disturbing track record of de-banking clients for biased or arbitrary reasons,’ Murante said.

This includes, ‘vendettas against fossil fuel companies, and firearm manufacturers.’

Additionally, ‘Chase is also conditioning its services on whether company employees agree with customers’ political or religious activities.’

Closely related, is the push for those banks to limit, or restrict lending based on subjective ESG quotas.

Farmers and small businesses in regional areas may have loans arbitrarily rejected solely on the basis of so-called “climate justice” considerations, and not on an objective analysis of borrowing power, or an ability to service the loan.

Hence, Senator Matt Canavan’s search for answers.

Posting a screenshot of the Bank’s “climate action” report on Twitter, Canavan showed the bank boasted of a ‘39% reduction in emissions due to property consolidation.’

Calling on ANZ to explain whether they were closing branches to meet ESG “emissions” goals, the bank’s representative, Michael Wake, said, “I’m not sure I’m qualified to comment on our ESG statements.” (p.19)

ANZ, an increasingly Woke corporation, that runs, and funds left-leaning trends, defended their closures, saying, “It is a very difficult decision when we do make the decision to close a branch.”

Those closures are due to “actual customer traffic,” the hearing was told.

The ANZ spokesman said, “part of their action” in making sure regional Australians have access to financial services was the development of a strong fee-free ATM network.

None of this is reassuring.

Banks dehumanising their services, then functioning as judge, jury, and executioner, should have the Australian public deeply concerned about the kind of power these banks could wield, should Australia become a cashless society.

De-banking, offshore loan servicing, zero face-to-face accountability, and borrowing restrictions – based on dubious “climate science” computer modelling “crisis” predictions – make COVID’s livelihood-killing lockdowns look like child’s play.

No wonder, Elon Musk, Tesla’s Iron Man environmentalist, is on record stating that he is “increasingly convinced corporate ESG is the Devil Incarnate.”

Previous Story
Three Years Jail for a ‘Bigoted’ Facebook Post?
Australian Senators Condemn Woke ESG Regional Bank Closures

Australian Senators Condemn Woke ESG Regional Bank Closures

By
ByRod LampardJun 2, 2023
Three Years Jail for a ‘Bigoted’ Facebook Post?

Three Years Jail for a ‘Bigoted’ Facebook Post?

By
ByBen DavisJun 2, 2023
Petition Protesting the ACT’s Hostile Takeover of Calvary Hospital Reaches Over 33,000 Signatures

Petition Protesting the ACT’s Hostile Takeover of Calvary Hospital Reaches Over 33,000 Signatures

By
ByRod LampardJun 1, 2023
Was Jesus Really a Card-Carrying Socialist?

Was Jesus Really a Card-Carrying Socialist?

By
ByBill MuehlenbergMay 31, 2023
The Truth About the One World Government and Global Conspiracies

The Truth About the One World Government and Global Conspiracies

By
ByBen DavisMay 31, 2023
Resistance Rappers Crash ‘Boycott Target’ Into the Hip/Hop Top Ten

Resistance Rappers Crash ‘Boycott Target’ Into the Hip/Hop Top Ten

By
ByRod LampardMay 30, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #32 – Caesar and the Church (with Anthony Forsyth)
The Caldron Pool Show: #2 – Elijah Schaffer
The Caldron Pool Show: #22 – Rod Lampard
The Caldron Pool Show: #17 – Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin & Digital Money w/ Heidi from CryptoTips
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.