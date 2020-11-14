Antifa Vandalize Democrat Party Building: “F*** Biden”

"We don't want Biden--we want revenge! For police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres."













Protesters in Portland, Oregon vandalized a Democratic Party building last Sunday, tagging walls with spray-paint and breaking several windows.

The mob, who reportedly identified themselves as Antifa, tagged Multnomah County Democrats building with various phrases including, “F*** Biden,” “No Presidents,” and “BLM” (Black Lives Matter).

Photo: Portland Police Bureau

Photo: Portland Police Bureau

“Several members of the group began to tag the Multnomah County Democrats building with graffiti and broke out several of the building’s windows,” Portland Police said in a statement released the following day.

Police said the group quickly fled the scene, however, officers were able to arrest three individuals in relation to the crime.

James Walker Prettyman, Thomas Mollrocek and Maximillan Jennings (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail)



Days prior to the attack, left-wing protesters gathered in downtown Portland where several protesters were reportedly spotted with anti-Biden banners, one of which read: “We don’t want Biden–we want revenge! For police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres.”

Other banners at the protest read, “F*** Biden, F*** Trump, DPD killed eight last month” and “Doesn’t matter who’s elected, f*** the system, we reject it.”

Meanwhile, Antifa-BLM types were also filmed marching through Washington D.C. last week to protest against both presidential candidates.

Footage from the protest shows demonstrators chanting, “F*** Biden! F*** Trump! No more presidents! No more fascists!”

“Fuck Biden! Fuck Trump! No more presidents! No more fascists!”



Tonight antifascist activists marched through Washington DC in Black-bloc to protest both candidates and the entire system, especially police.



They were led by DC’s They/Them Collective, an anarchist collective. pic.twitter.com/nBveI5PBoa — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2020

