Anti-Christian Left Gloat Over Attacks on New GOP Speaker’s Wife

The Woke Left have wasted no time trying to make mud stick to the new Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Left-leaning exposés from The Guardian, Politico, Vanity Fair, and Salon, all red-flagged “MAGA Mike” as a Christian fundamentalist, with deep ties to the Religious right.

HuffPost went even further.

Breaking a cardinal rule of politics, they went after Johnson’s wife, then gloated about it.

NEW: House Speaker Mike Johnson’s wife has taken down the website for her business, Onward Christian Counseling Services, a day after HuffPost reported on documents on the site comparing being gay to bestiality and incest. https://t.co/EiTcPJEflA — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 30, 2023

In a hit piece published last Friday, Jennifer Bendery, accused the couple -who’ve been married for 25-years – of holding “far-right,” “extreme conservative Christian principles.”

Of particular – and apparently personal – interest to Bendery, was the couple’s Biblical views on LGBTQ+ people, and reproductive healthcare. (“nice” newspeak terms for those who identify as homosexual and the discriminatory practice of killing kids in-utero).

Attacking Kelly Johnson’s pastoral counselling ministry for Christians as anti-LGBT, HuffPost huffed and puffed enough to prompt Kelly to shutdown the organisation’s website.

Bendery’s apparent beef with Johnson’s organisation was its obvious defense of traditional marriage, and biblical view of sexual health.

A statement of belief found on Johnson’s website declared, “We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.”

Appearing to twist both intention and confession maliciously, Bendery falsely claimed Johnson was “comparing [‘being’] gay to bestiality and incest.”

Correcting HuffPost’s seemingly heterophobic hit pieces, Jenna Ellis pointed out, that Johnson’s statement of belief was “providing examples of “any form” of sexual immorality — not comparing or equating them.”

“Further, it’s accurate,” Ellis said. “Each of those examples listed are in fact actions the Bible teaches are immoral.

“What’s HuffPost’s problem with Christians counselling Christians according to our mutual faith?”

“We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.”… https://t.co/0sfF4vO9Gf — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 30, 2023

Bendery’s attack on the Johnson’s which inadvertently links homosexuality and abortion, carries with it a degree of laugh out loud, irony.

It’s no coincidence that both issues are spoken about side-by-side in Leviticus 18 and 19.

Contra to Bendery’s sensationalised fearmongering, Mike Johnson, a former religious liberty defence lawyer, told Sean Hannity in the speaker’s first interview, he was adamant about the rule of law.

Since the Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage into law, Johnson said, he’d respect their decision.

Just as he respects the Supreme Court’s (right) decision to end Roe v. Wade.

Johnson then spoke about how this respect for the rule of law informed when, where, and how, he engaged his personal Christian views in the public sphere.

“I respect the office,” he asserted, discussing his initial meet and greet with Joe Biden.

He then explained that although he didn’t agree with Biden, and considers his presidency a complete failure, he would respect the office, and for that reason make pains to get along with the man who holds it.

When asked by Hannity about his views on LGBTQ+ practice, and its movement, Johnson said, “got pick up a Bible.”

He then stated these were “not frontline issues, they’re being used for political attacks.”

Johnson wasn’t wrong.

Jen Psaki, former Biden press secretary, turned Kayleigh McEnany’s “prime time” competitor, said, Mike Johnson “should scare us because he’s a Christian Fundamentalist.”

Don’t let the fine suit fool you, the far-left Democrat inferred, saying “he’s not fine, he believes in the Bible.”

He’s far from harmless, Paski squawked, “he’s a wolf in a suit.”

Why? Well, he’s a Trump-supporting Christian.

Mocking the new speaker, a juvenile Paski, chided Johnson for believing ‘that America is a Christian nation, and that those values should be reflected in our interpretation of the Constitution.’

“His ideas of what America should be are completely out of line with what America actually is,” Paski remarked.

Keeping the former Woke White House spin doctor accountable, Caleb Howe, for Media-ite quipped back,

“Being a snarky, anti-religious, culty progressive DNC talking points prophet does not just inform Psaki’s world view, it is her world view.”

In MAHA Mike Johnson’s first speech as speaker, he declared the “greatest threat to America’s national security to be its debt.

Crediting God for the United States, Johnson told the house, “I believe that scripture – the Bible is very clear – that God is the one that raises up…”

“It is my belief that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country.”

He also reaffirmed a commitment to the 7 core conservative principles, of individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, and human dignity.”

We, Johnson explained, are “stewards of these foundations.”

WATCH: