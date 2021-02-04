Anti-Cancel Culture Anthem ‘Fake Woke’ Goes Viral

Sometimes truth-affirming criticism comes from the most unexpected of places.













45 Shares

Like Iron Maiden’s pro-life, Cold War protest song, ‘2 Minutes to Midnight’, truth bombs from Independent Canadian rap artist, Tom MacDonald’s latest release, ‘Fake Woke’ epitomise a truism: sometimes truth-affirming criticism comes from the most unexpected of places.

Advertisement

Instead of jumping ship to ride the go-with-the-flow anti-Trump, Joebama-is-the-messiah crowd, MacDonald has gone head-to-head with the culture of fear, lies and division, that keeps the far-Left in positions of power, and helped Democrats take the Presidency.

MacDonald, acknowledging cancel culture – which arrests freedom of speech by gagging anyone speaking truths that don’t affirm or confirm to the far-left’s ideological party-line – wrote in a tweet on the 13th of January,

Advertisement

‘I don’t even know if I can release any of the new music I had planned to start the year with. The risk of getting deleted/banned/removed from platforms is REAL. I’m seeing it happen to dozens of people every day.’

The song was released on January 29th. Since then, it’s flown under the radar of Big Tech censorship, and their trigger-happy, fall-in, line-up, goose-step in unison, salute or else, thought police. This may change as the song’s popularity continues to explode.

So far, the only real controversy has been over MacDonald’s opening lyrics referring to Eminem and Cardi-B as hypocrites and poor role models. With Hiphop24x7, being the only Rap affiliated site so far to cover it in context, albeit briefly.

According to Popvortex, the self-released single is the current number 1 song on iTunes.

However, this polling position appears to depend on where you look.

‘Fake Woke’ is listed nowhere on the Apple Web Top 100, but in the actual iTunes store it’s sitting at number 17; with over 3 million views on YouTube since its release on YT four days ago.

Advertisement

Kristin Smith’s review for PluggedIn (Focus on the Family’s online entertainment, culture and society news site) noted that the song’s ‘extremely controversial’ lyrical content comes from how the lyrics contrast with Hollywood, the music world, and “progressive” legacy media’s own bigotry.

This is exhibited by the far-Left’s oppressive intolerance towards anyone with a different opinion, or opposing viewpoint.

As per Caldron Pool editor, Ben Davis’ apt observation,

Advertisement

‘Bigotry is NOT refusal to affirm the opinions of the day. Bigotry is “intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself.” (Oxford)

With ‘Fake Woke’ MacDonald has good reason for concern.

Humourless Cultural Marxists abusing their positions of power and perma banning whatever doesn’t suit them, or support their manipulative, forced conformity to new cultural laws, is now standard practice.

As the song states:

‘Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy

Label everything we say as homophobic or racist

If you’re white, then you’re privileged, guilty by association. They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don’t need the chains. They gave us tiny screens; we think we free ’cause we can’t see the cage. They knew that race war would be the game they need to play. For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame.’

MacDonald isn’t new to controversy. His August 2020, ‘People So Stupid’ took aim at the mislabelling of heterosexual men as homophobic, because they refuse to date transgender “women”, perpetual victimhood, and abortion.

‘Fake Woke’ hits a similar vein, challenging Black Lives Matter, and defund the police; putting a mirror up to the face of politicians (most often on the Left) who preach anti-racism, but need racism to keep votes and campaign dollars rolling in:

‘Segregation ended, that’s a lie in itself

That was a strategy to make us think they were tryin’ to help

They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell

We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves.’

Adding to this, MacDonald slams the slaying of truth, with specific reference to the slaughter of the Hebraic word “Amen” on the altar of radical feminist wokeness,

‘Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots

They claim it’s for our safety, I’ll tell you what it really is

Removing information that empowers all the citizens

The truth doesn’t damage points of view that are legitimate

They’re tryna change amen to a-men and women

How’d we let ’em make praying a microaggression?

Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winnin’

We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask Him for forgiveness.’

In an interview with Fox News, MacDonald said,

“I just thought that it’s important to point some fingers at the hypocrisy and the way the world is changing; not for the better…People have become allergic to opinions in North America in these last five years, and pretty soon they’re gonna cancel everything.”

As I wrote last year. The fight isn’t left vs. right, black vs. white, it’s truth vs. falsehood.

Related