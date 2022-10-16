About That Sunrise Interview…

"It was a squandered opportunity. But the video below is not aimed at Guy, or at Kochie. It’s aimed at the millions of Christians that are being told to follow Mason’s example, either explicitly or implicitly."

Last week there was a showdown between a conservative Christian pastor, Guy Mason, and an Aussie TV host, Kochie, on Channel 7’s Sunrise.

Evangelical commentators have told us that it was a winsome display of Christlike witness. Others admitted it was a loss, but claimed a loss is a win for those who worship a crucified Messiah. But if Mason’s loss was a kingdom win, then Jesus frequently engaged in kingdom losses, since his engagements with interlocutors never looked like Mason’s.

I’d understand the sympathy if sister Margaret was approached by Kochie and Channel 7 cameras, with questions sprung on her, and she answered the way Guy did. It’d be unfortunate, but understandable. But this was a well-prepared preacher of the Bible, whose Church is at the cutting edge of hip ministry to urban culture, in Melbourne. And I heard nothing of substance.

It was a squandered opportunity. But the video below is not aimed at Guy, or at Kochie. It’s aimed at the millions of Christians that are being told to follow Mason’s example, either explicitly or implicitly. It’s a breakdown of the interview to help us see how easy it should have been to present a clear, Gospel response.

You can and should give better responses than we saw on last week’s Sunrise. I hope this video, Part 1, that our great media team over at Hope Reformed Baptist Church created, will help you speak the truth in love.

WATCH: