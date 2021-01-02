Abortion Was The Leading Cause of Death in 2020

"More deaths than the combined total caused by cancer, disease, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents, smoking, and alcohol."













Abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide last year with well over 42 million unborn babies killed, resulting in more deaths than the combined total caused by cancer, disease, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents, smoking, and alcohol, data collected by the Worldometer has revealed.

Breitbart reports: “As of December 31, 2020, there were 42.7 million abortions performed in the course of the year… while 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, and 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS.”

The outlet also noted that according to Johns Hopkins University, C0VID-19 deaths in 2020 totalled 1.8 million.

Worldometers data has been cited in over 3500 published books, more than 2000 professional journal articles, and in over 1000 Wikipedia pages.

It has also been recognised as an “outstanding reference website” by the American Library Association (ALA), the oldest and largest library association in the world.

