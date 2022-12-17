A Little Town’s Christmas Tree vs The Christian-Hating LGBT

"I found out today that my beautiful library will not have its Christmas tree this year. Zero explanation. When I asked, I was told, 'People were made uncomfortable last year looking at it.'"

Authorities in the little town of Dedham Massachusetts went into damage control this week after abandoning the town’s decades-long tradition of displaying a Christmas tree in the local library.

Gobsmacked by the news, branch supervisor, Lisa Desmond said, “I found out today that my beautiful library will not have its Christmas tree this year. Zero explanation. When I asked, I was told, ‘People were made uncomfortable last year looking at it.'”

Desmond, who broke the news in a Facebook post on December 3, explained the library caters for all members of the community.

The librarian stated, the move made no sense.

“In my 28 years at the Dedham Public Library, I have never heard a negative comment,” she said. “We have celebrated and included everyone in our community.”

For questioning the change, Desmond found herself embroiled in a spiralling verbal dogfight with one of Dedham’s LGBT activists.

Diane Loud, also a member of the town’s Human Rights Commission, responded to Desmond’s post three days later, writing: “F** you. You have put people’s lives in danger. A LOT of danger. For a m***f*** Christmas TREE?”

In an all-out attack on those who commented on the original post, Loud ranted:

“You’re all to G*** cowardly to every admit it directly anyhow. You are all the same and you are all worth nothing. Your trash; f*** trash. I hope the fact that you who claim to believe in Christ and Christmas, or whatever happy horsesh** you’re trying to hide behind – are the least gracious, most hateful, most disgusting trash in the world.”

Referring to her accusation of Desmond allegedly “putting people’s lives in danger” the LGBTQ+ activist, added:

“Is this what you think your magic sky daddy wants? Where in the Bible is this again? I hate each and every one of you…you are terrible, terrible people. And you did this all because you didn’t get your way.”

Ironically, Loud’s rant about “putting people in danger” by “telling people about the town’s decision to abandon the Christmas tradition,” sent the news viral, and has now resulted in her resignation from the Dedham HRC.

In a stoic statement on their Facebook page, the organization briefly thanked Loud for her service, then moved quietly on.

Comments were blocked, and no reference, apology, or regrets, were made on behalf of the belligerent LGBTQ+ – “human rights” – activist, for her intolerance, bigotry, “hate speech,” or venomous dehumanization of Christians.

An article penned by activist, personal injury Lawyer, and HRC chairman/founder, Joseph C. Borsellino, offers some explanation for the absence of an apology, as well as Diane Loud’s vitriol.

In his February 2021 treatise entitled, ‘Why Is Equity and Inclusion Necessary,’ Borsellino linked Christianity to “white supremacy,” accused Christianity of doing nothing to stop slavery, then (without context) singled out George Whitefield, and Jonathon Edwards, as examples.

Espousing “antiracist education,” via Critical Race Theory, Borsellino accused, Dedham of “not being exempt from America’s unbroken history of systemic racism.”

He added, “Working to silence this message by interjecting ‘All Lives Matter’ causes more suffering to long-ignored voices.”

Borsellino, who also has ties to the Soros funded, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), former civil rights group the NAACP, and far-left extremist organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), concluded, “the same principles in this article apply to the unjust treatment of women, the less able, the LGBTQ+ community [political class], and older adults.”

As a side note, the HRC sponsored the town’s first annual “PRIDE” parade in 2021, with a flag-raising ceremony at the town hall on June 1.

Unlike their (selectively) tight-lipped Human Rights Commission, Dedham’s town authorities – which oversees a population of 25,492 -responded to the Christmas Tree vs. the LGBT controversy, by posting an official statement to FB on Tuesday, saying, “To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library.

“The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring,” the “press release” added.

Authorities called the “spat” between the Christmas Tree and the LGBT, “unfortunate,” then declared, “Christmas trees will be put up at both locations.”