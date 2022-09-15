12 Facts About Australia’s Constitutional Monarchy They Don’t Teach in School Anymore… But Should!

"One-thousand years of common law, a fancy way of saying ‘rules created in response to practical situations’, has given us the world’s best system from the English."

1. God Is Most High

We have two Kings! Yes, it’s 100% true. Just read the official style of our new Sovereign:

“King Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King of Australia, and his other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.”

God endows His free and unmerited favour on our Sovereign, self-evidently a man and therefore a sinner like all of us. God bestows His blessing on our Sovereign. Our constitutional Monarch is imbued with God’s presence.

God comes first.

As a system of government, this is not trivial.

The Sovereign is checked and guided by our Creator, the King of Kings.

2. 1,000 Years of Fine-Tuning and Perfecting

Monarchies are not all the same.

Some were tribal and unsophisticated. Others, in a time long ago, were absolute and brutal, the monarch having the power of a dictator.

Well, those days have long gone.

One-thousand years of common law, a fancy way of saying ‘rules created in response to practical situations’, has given us the world’s best system from the English.

Finetuned since 1,066 A.D. Evolved through King John and the Magna Carta. Perfected into modernity.

3. Democracy Is Central

A huge feature of the constitutional monarchy is that the Sovereign does not propose or unilaterally enact legislation. Also, the King has zero executive power. These powers are exercised by democratically-elected representatives.

4. The King of Australia

The Sovereign is King of Australia.

You can forgive an American onlooker for the faux pas, King of England. They can’t be expected to know.

But there is no excuse for an Australian.

Our monarch is the King of Australia. And, as an aside, there is no such thing as a King of England, except in the history books. The Poms have a King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It’s been that way since Queen Anne.

5. Sovereign as Referee Over Politicians

And, never to be outdone by the Poms, Australia has improved on 1,000 years of history’s lessons and the democracy we’ve inherited.

Here’s what we cheekily and cleverly did.

First, we took the Westminster System as a base. Then we looked to Canada and the United States for improvements. Then we down-scaled the role of the Sovereign and his representative in Australia, the Governor-General, to something which looks more like a referee if the politicians muck things up. (To discover the biggest political bungle of all, read on … )

Now wasn’t this smart? The result is a constitution-defined monarchy, ‘constitutional monarchy’ for short, which is modern and customised for Australia.

6. Political Neutrality

Another down-scaled feature of Australia’s constitutional monarchy is that the Sovereign must be politically neutral.

Several centre-right commentators I’m reading are making the error that “political neutrality” means the Sovereign never expresses a political view.

Wrong!

In fact, our system requires the Sovereign to express political views, the political views of the Government of the day. The Sovereign must at all times reflect the view of the democratically-elected Government. You see this in the opening of parliament speeches in the UK.

To do otherwise is an unconstitutional and therefore dangerous indulgence. We don’t want Sovereigns saying things divergent from the Government.

Now, if you don’t like the Government’s policies as reflected by the Sovereign or Governor-General, change the Government. Don’t start harping on about King Charles or David Hurley. They are vessels.

To reiterate, “political neutrality” simply means that the Sovereign must not express his personal views.

7. Political Deadlocks Solved

Here’s a big advantage of Australia’s constitutional monarchy. If politicians make a mess of things, if there’s a political deadlock, the Sovereign’s representative – the Governor-General – can act as a release valve.

Now I told you politicians made one almighty bungle. Well, here it is. The Left call it “The 1975 Constitutional Crisis.” They imply that there was something amiss with our Constitution but they are wrong. I call it “The 1975 Political Crisis” because the politicians were at loggerheads. What the politicians couldn’t solve among themselves, the Constitutional Monarchy could in the way the constitutional drafters intended.

The very short version of events is that the Government couldn’t guarantee money supply and wouldn’t call an election. The Governor-General, therefore, appointed a new Prime Minister who could guarantee supply and then the entire Parliament was dissolved pending an election just weeks later.

That election resulted in the largest landslide in Australia’s history, confirming that the constitutional monarchy operated superbly as a circuit-breaker to facilitate a democratic clearinghouse vote.

8. Instant Succession

Under the constitutional monarchy, succession is instant. When the Queen dies, the King automatically takes the throne. No power struggles. No resistance to the new order. Clean handover of constitutional power.

Contrast this with Democrat #NotMyPresident protests when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the United States. Contrast this with the Republican 6th January protests when Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.

We don’t have that nonsense. Instead, what Australia has is an apprenticeship of 70 years duration and instant succession when the time came.

The Queen is dead. Long live the King.

9. Advantageous Defence Alliance

Australia is a continental land mass with a population the size of New York’s tri-state commuter belt. We have neither the population nor the funds necessary to independently defend ourselves.

Australia, therefore, needs alliances, from as many partners as possible.

We have the American alliance.

Maintaining our historic link to the United Kingdom, sharing the Monarch, and building our new AUKUS defence alliance in this context is a very good way to keep a powerful ally close.

10. Advantageous Diplomatic Relationships

Australia is pre-eminent in the group of fifteen Commonwealth Realms, along with the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand. By retaining our status as a Commonwealth Realm inside the fifty-six member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations with its 2.5 billion people and 32% of the global population, we more easily gain access to diplomatic relationships important to our national interest.

11. In-Touch With Community. Grassroots Engagement

Part and parcel of the Australian constitutional monarchy is the idea that the Sovereign and his representatives are engaged with the very grassroots of the Nation. This comes in the form of recognising worthy citizens through the Order of Australia Honours System on Australia Day and, previously, the Queen’s Birthday. These are citizen-nominated awards granted ultimately by the Sovereign on advice from the Order of Australia Council. It’s pure genius. The United States has nothing like this.

If that weren’t amazing enough, the constitutional monarchy extends its grassroots, community engagement through Royal Patronages of worthy charities.

Queen Elizabeth II was Patron of more than 600 charities. That’s two charity visits a week just to cover them all once a year. Here were the Australian ones:

This is an ancient tradition not restricted to the former Sovereign.

Our Governor-General and Mrs Hurley are Patrons of the following 239 worthy causes. I list them to really drive home how inextricably linked our constitutional monarchy is to real people doing invaluable work for this country:

ACT Veterans Rugby Union

Antarctic Science Foundation

ANZAC Health and Medical Research Foundation

Arthritis Australia

Aruma

Asbestos Diseases Research Institute (ADRI)

Assistance Dogs Australia

Association of Consulting Surveyors National

Aurora Education Foundation

Australasian College of Road Safety

Australia and New Zealand Police Games Federation

Australia Britain Society Foundation

Australia India Youth Dialogue

Australia-Indonesia Muslim Exchange Program

Australia-Indonesia Youth Exchange Program

Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens

Australian Association of Gerontology

Australian Bravery Association

Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture

Australian Council for Human Rights Education

Australian Council of Stoma Associations

Australian Federation of Friends of Museums

Australian Indigenous Education Foundation

Australian Institute of Health & Safety

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Australian Institute of Navigation

Australian Institute of Project Management

Australian Men’s Shed Association

Australian Music Foundation (AMF)

Australian Olympic Committee

Australian Philatelic Federation

Australian Red Cross

Australian Rotary Health

Australian Rural Leadership Foundation

Australian Veteran’s Children Assistance Trust

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association

Australian Wildlife Society

Australian World Orchestra

AUSTSWIM

Battle for Australia Commemoration National Council

Beyond Blue

Bravery Trust

Brumbies Rugby

Cam’s Cause

Canberra Police Community Youth Club

Canberra Symphony Orchestra

Carers Australia

Children’s Medical Research Institute

Children’s Week Council of Australia

Clontarf Foundation

Commonwealth Games Australia

Company of Master Mariners Australia

Confederation of Australian Sport

Constitution Education Fund

Council of Ambulance Authorities

Cure Cancer Australia Foundation

Defence Force Welfare Association

Dementia Australia

Diabetes Australia

Down Syndrome Australia

Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Australia

Duntroon Guides

Early Childhood Australia

Engineering Aid Australia

Engineers Australia

Everyman’s Welfare Service

Ex-Prisoners of War Association of Australia

Families and Friends of the First AIF

First Voice

Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife

Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal

General Sir John Monash Foundation

Glaucoma Australia

Global Voices

GWS GIANTS Football Club

Hello Sunday Morning

Hunter Anzac Memorial

Indigenous Marathon Foundation

John James Foundation

Kidney Health Australia

Kokoda Track Memorial Walkway

LBW Trust

Legacy Australia

Legacy Club of Canberra

Life Education Australia

Lung Foundation Australia

Mental Illness Fellowship

Migrant and Refugee Settlement Services Australia

Mission Australia

MS Australia

National Apprentice Employment Network

National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect

National Federation of Australia-Japan Societies (Patron-in-Chief)

National Gallery of Australia Foundation

National Rifle Association of Australia

Naval Association of Australia

New Colombo Plan

Nuffield Australia Farming Scholarships

Our Watch

Paralympics Australia

Parkinson’s Australia

People with Disabilities ACT

Police Legacy

Polocrosse Association of Australia

Project Independence

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia

Returned and Services League of Australia

Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia

Royal Australian Regiment Association

Royal Australian Regiment Foundation

Royal Life Saving Australia

Royal Motor Yacht Club of NSW

Royal Over-Seas League

Royal Societies of Australia

RSL LifeCare

Rugby Australia

Ryder-Cheshire Australia

Sailing for Everyone Foundation

SchoolAid

Scouts Australia

Shake It Up Australia Foundation

Sir Robert Menzies Memorial Foundation

Sisters of Charity Foundation

Spinal Cord Injuries Australia

St Matthews Music Association for Country Kids

Stay Kind

Stroke Foundation

Suicide Prevention Australia

Surf Life Saving Australia

Sydney International Piano Competition

Taverners Australia

The Association of Veteran Car Clubs in Australia

The Australian Ballet

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

The Australian Golf Club

The Boys’ Brigade Australia

The Global Foundation

The Order of Australia Association

The Order of Australia Association Foundation

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists

The Royal Commonwealth Society of the ACT

The Royal Humane Society of Australasia

The Smith Family

The Society of Australian Genealogists

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust

Tinalley String Quartet

Toc H Australia

TPI Federation Australia

Volunteering Australia

Weary Dunlop Foundation

Wheen Bee Foundation

WWF Australia

YHA Australia

Young Australians in International Affairs

Young Endeavour Youth Scheme

Youth Insearch Foundation

Fire Protection Association Australia (FPA Australia)

Allambee Club

Allowah Presbyterian Children’s Hospital

Canberra Hospital Foundation

Canberra International Music Festival

Cancer Council ACT

Children’s Medical Research Institute, Canberra Committee

Conservation and Restoration Foundation of the Church of St. Andrew

Cystic Fibrosis

Defence Widows Group

Friends of the ANU School of Music

Girls’ Brigade Australia

Good Life Chorus

Hartley Lifecare

Invasive Species Solutions Trust

Karinya House

Klavier Music Association

L’Arche Genesaret

Lysicrates Foundation

Moorambilla Voices

Music Engagement Program (MEP)

National Archives of Australia Members Program

National Council of Women Australia

National Rose Society of Australia

Noteable Theatre Company

One Door Mental Health

Paint the Town REaD

Plastic Free Schools Programme

Scouts Australia ACT Branch

Sisters of the Good Samaritan Foundation

St Andrews Village

Sydney Opera House Ladies’ Committee

The Infants’ Home Child and Family Services

The Order of Australia Association (ACT Branch)

The OZY Youth Choir Honouring Defence Service

VIEW Clubs of Australia

War Widows’ Guild of Australia (ACT)

ANARE Club

Australian Cancer Research Foundation

Australian National Veterans Arts Museum

Australian War Widows

BackTrack Youth Works

Bible Society Australia

Black Dog Institute

Bus Stop Films

CHARGE Syndrome Association of Australasia

Children’s Cancer Institute

Comdance

Community Resources

Fromelles Association of Australia

Gidget Foundation Australia

Girl Guides Australia

Integra Service Dogs Australia

Keep Australia Beautiful

Lions Australia, Multiple District 201 of Lions Clubs International

Meals on Wheels Australia

National Heart Foundation of Australia

National Opera

National Youth Science Forum

Palliative Care Australia

Pathways Foundation

Peer Support Foundation

Pinchgut Opera

Playgroup Australia

Property Industry Foundation

Rotary Districts and Clubs of Australia Emergency Services Community Awards – Ausresca

Rowing ACT

Royal Far West

NextSense (Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children)

Soldier On

Special Olympics Australia

TLC for Kids

The Children’s Book Council of Australia

The Kids’ Cancer Project

The Opera Foundation for young Australians

The Shepherd Centre

UN Women National Committee Australia

United Nations Association of Australia

Veterans Centre Australia

Veterans Film Festival Committee

Australian Outward Bound Foundation

UTS Indigenous Residential College

Where There’s a Will (Willo)

Attending functions of all these groups, meeting their leaderships and memberships, listening to their progress or needs, sews the social fabric of our Nation. Far from being some kind of aloof aristocratic institution, Australia’s constitutional monarchy gives much needed moral-support and legitimacy to the work of civic-minded organisations.

And this list does not include similar efforts by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of each State.

Attack the constitutional monarchy, as those with ulterior and sinister motives do when a Sovereign dies, and what they are in fact undermining is the fabulous work of the Bible Society, our paralympians, Beyond Blue in helping people with depression, Legacy and the RSLs, plus those helping children with cancer.

12. Cost-Effectiveness

The budget allocated by the Commonwealth Government for the office of the Governor-General in 2019-20 was A$24 million. The state budgets for Governors need to be added to this but combined with the Governor-General’s office come to A$55 million.

By comparison, the UK Government allocated A$175.4 million for the Royal Family in 2021-22. Further, the US Government allocates A$2.075 billion for the office of the President.

Weighing it all and comparing, Australia runs a very cost-effective constitutional monarchy. Part of the reason for this is that we culturally borrow a great deal from the United Kingdom. We also don’t do pomp very much.

Regardless of the reasons, changing our system of government will only add costs unnecessarily.

The constitutional monarch in Australia is here to stay.

It just makes so much sense.