Pentagon Unveils Microchip Implant to Detect COVID-19

Scientists at the Pentagon have unveiled a microchip implant design to detect cases of COVID-19, even if you don’t have any symptoms.

The “subdermal implant,” as it’s being called, is equipped with a small antenna and is meant to act like a ‘check engine’ light, catching asymptomatic cases of the disease.

“It’s a sensor,” said Ret. Col. Dr. Matthew Hepburn, a program manager for DARPA. “That tiny green thing in there, you put it underneath your skin, and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body and that signal means you’re gonna have symptoms tomorrow.”

According to a 60 Minutes report, the chips could be used on Navy ships to prevent outbreaks, like those seen on USS Theodore Roosevelt which had 1,271 crew members test positive to COVID-19.

“Sailors would get the signal, then self administer a blood draw, and test themselves on-site,” returning results within three to five minutes of testing.

Yet another “told you so” moment for the “conspiracy theorists” we’re no longer mocking.

