Woman Who Slit 7-Year-Old Girl’s Throat In Front of Parents Cleared of Murder Charge

The woman who slit the throat of a seven-year-old girl at a park has had her murder charges dropped due to mental illness.













446 Shares

The woman who slit the throat of a seven-year-old girl at a park has had her murder charges dropped due to mental illness.

Advertisement

Eltiona Skana, 30, stabbed Emily Jones to death earlier this year as she was playing on a scooter at Queen’s Park in Bolton, Manchester.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the young girl, who was with her parents at the time, rode past Skana who was sitting on a park bench. Without warning, Skana attacked the young girl, stabbing her in the throat and causing catastrophic injury. Emily was taken to Salford Royal Hospital but tragically died shortly after.

Advertisement

Skana, who was arrested at the scene, was charged over Emily’s death and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. However, she did not plead guilty to murder, citing mental health reasons.

A local news outlet reported: “After hearing evidence on Thursday from a consultant forensic psychiatrist treating Skana at high-security Rampton Hospital, the murder charge was withdrawn on Friday and the jury directed to formally return a not guilty verdict.

“Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester there was no realistic prospect of a conviction on the murder charge.”

Skana migrated to the UK from Albania six years ago. She had previously been admitted to psychiatric hospitals three times and had stabbed her mother and attacked her sister.

A judge will convict Skana of manslaughter on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related