Woketocrats Call for Jeremy Clarkson’s Head After Criticisms of Meghan Markle

Despite infamous U.K. TV host, and columnist, Jeremy Clarkson’s remorse, and a recent essay-length apology, cultural safetyism totalitarians are still baying for his blood.

The former Top Gear host, turned farmer for Amazon, drew condemnation in early December after penning a reckless article for the Sun criticising the uncriticisable, Meghan Markle.

The rabid woke mob has been trying to beat public support into pyres, torches, and pitchforks, ever since.

In his December column Clarkson, generally hated by Leftists for his non-conformism, and gas-guzzling, free-thinking masculinity, tore into the American celebrity-come-British Royal stating:

“I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

Driven by Markle’s woke, perpetual victim class mentality, and Markle Inc.’s apparent exploitation of Harry [“The Spare”] Windsor, (third in line for the throne), Clarkson slammed the Suits actress, saying:

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Drawing the ire of every evil unforgiving activist, happy in their hatred for everything wholesome, Clarkson is now being erased, along with his Amazon contract for Clarkson’s Farm, and Top Gear spin-off The Grand Tour.

Relentlessly hunted down by cultural safetyism’s thought police, cancel culture totalitarians are now cancelling Clarkson.

As is frequently the case with woketivists who are fed a steady diet of Cultural Marxist propanganda, the game is zero-sum.

Enemies – people relegated as “oppressors” by the intersectionality rubric such as heterosexuals, Christians, and those who a lighter shade of melanin – are not to be loved. They have to be crushed.

Forgiveness, and grace, do not exist in Karl Marx’s 21st Century woke dojos.

This is evident in the mass dismissal of Clarkson’s regret for his recklessness in mid-December, when, on his own volition, he asked The Sun to remove his column, in light of a retraction he had posted on Twitter.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

Clarkson’s a big target for woke warriors fighting in neo-Marxism’s nihilistic culture war against the Classical Liberal West.

Viewed as the patriarchy, he’s white. Very British. Independently minded. Sympathetic to the monarchy, heterosexual, a Brexit convert, loves cars, views climate catastrophism as a scam, and is by, and large, a great supporter of classical liberalism.

He’s also just as flawed as the next man.

The difference is he was humble enough to own his mistake with Markle, and commit to being less reckless with his wording in the future.

This was reiterated in a, comments-frozen, essay-length apology he posted on Instagram yesterday, with Clarkson writing:

“One of the strangest things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place.”

He then added:

“So, I’m going to buck the trend this morning with an apology. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

Pleading to be heard, Clarkson asked:

“Can I move on now? Not sure. It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter coming from a health and safety seminar. But I promise you this, I will try.”

The besieged journalist finished with a sigh, and a hint of surrender, writing:

“Who knows? Very soon now I shall be a grandfather so in future, maybe I’ll just write about that.”

Nigel Farage, in his response to the Cultural Marxist cancellation of Clarkson, said this wasn’t Jeremy at his best.

He wrote an ill-advised column, but the response to the apology “tells you everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan, and it gives a big lesson for the King.”

They’re unwilling to accept a heartfelt apology. In its stead, they’re doing what the “Left always do, accuse people of spreading hate, misogyny etc. When the truth of it is, the most hateful people are those who accuse others of hate.”

Harry and Meghan “won’t accept Clarkson’s apology, they want him totally and utterly destroyed. As they do to anybody with a different view on the World to their own woke West Coast outlook on things.”

The demand for Clarkson’s head, “just shows you how unpleasant, how nasty, how destructive they really are.”

