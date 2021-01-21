News United States

White House Press Sec. Says Biden Has ‘Bigger Things To Worry About’ Than Adhering to His Own Mask Mandate

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer
Leave a Comment on White House Press Sec. Says Biden Has ‘Bigger Things To Worry About’ Than Adhering to His Own Mask Mandate
Last year, Biden labeled President Trump an "absolute fool" for not wearing a mask in public, saying his lack of leadership on the issue was "costing people's lives."
  • 277
    Shares

President Joe Biden was caught violating his own mandate just hours after he signed an executive order requiring masks on all federal grounds.

Mask-less Joe was spotted at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday evening after fulfilling his promise to issue a nationwide mask mandate on federal property.

During a White House briefing, Fox News’ White House Correspondent Peter Doocy called out Biden’s hypocrisy:

Doocy asked Biden’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “Why weren’t President Biden and all members of the Biden family masked at all times on federal lands last night if he signed an executive order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?”

Psaki responded by noting that Biden was celebrating at the time.

Doocy replied: “But as Joe Biden often talks about it is not just important the example of power, but the power of our example. Was that a good example for people who were watching who might not pay attention normally?”

Psaki responded by saying Biden’s example is his executive orders, noting “we have bigger issues to worry about. at this moment in time.”

In other words: “Do as we say, not as we do. The rules aren’t for me, they are there are for you.”

Last year, Biden labeled President Trump an “absolute fool” for not wearing a mask in public, saying his lack of leadership on the issue was “costing people’s lives.”


  • 277
    Shares