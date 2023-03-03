We Tried To Warn You

"Just how many things that we warned about have now come to pass?"

We told you so. We told you so. We told you so. There, I said it. Three times. I know it is not good form to rub it in when you tried to warn folks for decades, only to get rejected, vilified, mocked, laughed at, and hated on, although just about everything you said actually happened. But that has been our lot for a long time now.

Like the old watchmen on the wall, we sounded the alarm, we sought to wake people up, and we said great evil is descending upon us if we do not stand up and act now. But we were derided and treated as fools. That has been the case with all true prophetic voices. Just this morning I read this in my daily reading of Scripture:

“And the Lord said to Moses, ‘Behold, you are about to lie down with your fathers. Then this people will rise and whore after the foreign gods among them in the land that they are entering, and they will forsake me and break my covenant that I have made with them.’” Deuteronomy 31:16

God warned Moses ahead of time just how the people would act. Other prophets were also told by God ahead of time that the people would reject their message, but they were to proclaim it anyway:

Isaiah He said, “Go and tell this people:

“‘Be ever hearing, but never understanding;

be ever seeing, but never perceiving.’

Make the heart of this people calloused;

make their ears dull

and close their eyes.

Otherwise they might see with their eyes,

hear with their ears,

understand with their hearts,

and turn and be healed.” Isaiah 6:9-10

Jeremiah “When you tell them all this, they will not listen to you; when you call to them, they will not answer. 28 Therefore say to them, ‘This is the nation that has not obeyed the Lord its God or responded to correction. Truth has perished; it has vanished from their lips. Jeremiah 7:27-28

Ezekiel He then said to me: “Son of man, go now to the people of Israel and speak my words to them. You are not being sent to a people of obscure speech and strange language, but to the people of Israel—not to many peoples of obscure speech and strange language, whose words you cannot understand. Surely if I had sent you to them, they would have listened to you. But the people of Israel are not willing to listen to you because they are not willing to listen to me, for all the Israelites are hardened and obstinate. Ezekiel 3:4-9

We have warned long and hard for so many years now that the war on faith, family and freedom would only intensify and get much worse; that caving in to the demands of the radical activists would not placate them but only encourage them to demand more; and that our ability to live as a free people and to worship freely will be lost if we do not stand up and fight for it. But we were ignored and told to shut up.

Examples

There are so many things happening on a daily basis – all things that we had long warned about – that I can only very briefly list a few of the most recent cases. Let me start overseas. Voice for Justice in the UK just sent this email out, beginning with these words:

How long before Christians are excluded from the public arena? The short answer is, never, if we can help it! Yet every day there seems news of fresh outrage and growing attempts to silence any who dare voice Christian belief. For example: Kate Forbes, Scottish candidate to lead the SNP. Pilloried in the press for saying her faith doesn’t support same sex marriage or sex outside wedlock.

Revd Bernard Randall, sacked from his chaplaincy job at Trent College, Long Eaton and reported to the anti-extremism watchdog – for telling students in a sermon that it was okay for them to disagree with LGBTQ+ teaching.

Dr Aaron Edwards, lecturer at Cliff College, Bristol, accused of homophobia and reprimanded, after expressing the view that homosexuality is a sin which has invaded the Church, and that such teaching is a ‘Gospel issue’. At every level and in all walks of life, Christians are being reviled and intimidated into silence by secularists pushing an ideological agenda that demands total dominance. At the same time, school children are being relentlessly indoctrinated into accepting life-style choices that expose them to enormous and sometimes life-changing harm.

In North America we have this incredible headline “Catholic student arrested at Canadian Catholic school—for saying that there are only two genders.”

That is something we now find on a daily basis, yet some of us warned till we were blue in the face that caving into the radical sexual revolutionaries would only make things worse for all of us – with public penalties and punishments included. But so few listened to what we had to say.

Here in Australia, the never-ending war on Christianity continues unabated, with the latest outrage being a diabolical attack on Jesus Christ by a homosexual activist on a mainstream TV show. As one news report says:

There are growing calls for Channel 10’s The Project to be cancelled after a guest on Tuesday’s show made an off-colour joke about Jesus Christ. Comedian Reuben Kaye was speaking about the hate he receives from members of the public – and Christians in particular – for being gay and wearing drag when he joked: ‘I love Jesus. I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more!’ His line left host – Waleed Aly – who is a Sunni Muslim – speechless, but co-anchor Sarah Harris and the rest of the cast laughed along with the joke…. The controversial quip sparked a furious reaction online with some viewers saying the gag went ‘too far’ and others even calling for the show to be taken off the air. One person wrote: ‘I’m very disappointed and will be switching off this show forever. The number one rule in comedy if you want to have a long career is to keep religion and politics out of it.’ Another said: ‘This show needs to be cancelled, period.’ A third commented: ‘Lowest of lows… #boycotttheproject.’ One viewer asked: ‘Since when is disrespecting other religious views cool?’ However, Kaye doubled down on his Jesus joke, posting a screenshot on Instagram of a news article about the controversy, and writing: ‘This may be my best work…’

Alexandra Marshall of the Australian Spectator rightly said this about it: “If this joke had been made about Mohammad, not only would the program have been taken off air for hate speech, the comedian and every person on the panel would be in hiding for fear of violent retribution. Christians are tolerant, Islam is not. Guess which one the woke prefer?”

And the Australian satire site Damascus Dropbear put it this way:

SYDNEY, NSW – The TV current affairs show, The Project, has admitted to conducting a social experiment surrounding how offensive they can be towards Christians and still be forgiven. The confession comes after they aired a prime-time session with gay ‘comedian’ Reuben Kaye, who went on to make sex jokes surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus – with the panellists laughing hysterically. Project host, Waleed Aly, outlined the motivation behind the jokes. “We have been fascinated over the years with how much rubbish we can say about Christian beliefs and still get away with it,” Mr Aly explained. “So this time we thought we would really go for it – say the worse thing we could possibly say about their Messiah right in the middle of dinnertime” “It was hilarious. The next night we said sorry of course, though it was hard not to laugh while doing it. The crazy part is they forgave us again! They’ve gotta crack eventually.” Anglican Minister, David Oldman, spoke to Damascus Dropbear about the situation. “I have actually been commissioned by the bishop to carefully monitor The Project,” Rev Oldman said. “Jesus said we should forgive up to seventy-seven times, this little blaspheme has just got them up to sixty.” “I assure you that we are storing up our fire and brimstone for when they finally hit that magic number.” It is further reported that next week The Project will be pushing even further by running an explicit segment on Mary the Mother of God, followed by the benefits of using a Bible as a fire-starter.

Lastly, there are the past three years of Covid hysteria and tyrannical government responses. We warned constantly about how dodgy and questionable the “science” was, how bad statist overreactions were, and how deplorable the media’s lies about it had been. A few days ago Marty Makary, MD, MPH (a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) had a very important piece published in the US, which has now even been run by some Australian media outlets.

It is called, “10 myths told by COVID experts — and now debunked”. It is a MUST-read. I can only offer the beginning and end of it here:

In the past few weeks, a series of analyses published by highly respected researchers have exposed a truth about public health officials during COVID: Much of the time, they were wrong. To be clear, public health officials were not wrong for making recommendations based on what was known at the time. That’s understandable. You go with the data you have. No, they were wrong because they refused to change their directives in the face of new evidence. When a study did not support their policies, they dismissed it and censored opposing opinions. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weaponized research itself by putting out its own flawed studies in its own non-peer-reviewed medical journal, MMWR. In the final analysis, public health officials actively propagated misinformation that ruined lives and forever damaged public trust in the medical profession. Here are 10 ways they misled Americans: Misinformation #1: Natural immunity offers little protection compared to vaccinated immunity… Misinformation #2: Masks prevent COVID transmission… Misinformation #3: School closures reduce COVID transmission… Misinformation #4: Myocarditis from the vaccine is less common than from the infection… What’s most amazing about all the misinformation conveyed by CDC and public health officials is that there have been no apologies for holding on to their recommendations for so long after the data became apparent that they were dead wrong. Public health officials said “you must” when the correct answer should have been “we’re not sure.” Early on, in the absence of good data, public health officials chose a path of stern paternalism. Today, they are in denial of a mountain of strong studies showing that they were wrong. At minimum, the CDC should come clean and the FDA should add a warning label to COVID vaccines, clearly stating what is now known. A mea culpa by those who led us astray would be a first step to rebuilding trust.

Please read his entire article. It is a terrific summary of just how wrong our “experts,” elites and politicians got things, and a notable case of “We told you so.”

I and others will keep on sounding the alarm and keep on acting as a watchman on the wall. And we know full well the main reaction we get will be that of ridicule, contempt, scorn and hatred. But we must continue to warn regardless. It is our solemn duty to sound the alarm.