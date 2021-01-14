WATCH: Two Videos That Prove Trump’s Impeachment Is a Total Farce

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his supposed role in last week's protest at the US Capitol.













Despite the President explicitly urging his supporters to act “peacefully and patriotically” during the January 6 rally, the House approved the impeachment vote, 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans supporting the measure.

Amidst the feigned outrage and mock indignation spread across the mainstream media, two videos have reemerged on social media, highlighting the fact that prominent opponents of President Trump seemingly have little issue with violence when it’s directed towards their political enemies.

The first video shows news reports covering the Democrats’ response to the inauguration of President Trump, and the violent protests that took place across Washington D.C. in an effort to disrupt a peaceful transition of power.

FLASHBACK: Democrats riot in attempts to stop a peaceful transition of power when Trump was innaguated pic.twitter.com/vDehqdUkOQ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 13, 2021

The second is a compilation video that Caldron Pool created back in August 2020. The viral video, which was shared by President Trump himself, begins with prominent Democrat figures calling on agitators to take to the streets, start uprisings, and create civil unrest.

The rhetoric then escalates, justifying non-peaceful protests and calling for further political violence in the streets, before moving to outright calls for President Trump’s assassination.

They only oppose violence when they’re not issuing the threats.

pic.twitter.com/AcQVu1NdsF — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) January 7, 2021

Thomas Sowell was certainly right when he said: “In politics, the truth is strictly optional and that also seems to be true in parts of the media.”

