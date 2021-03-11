WATCH: Politician Calls For 6PM Curfew On All Men to Make Women Feel Safer

In the end, what Baroness Jones is ultimately creating is a city stripped of law-abiding men. You know, the one's the bad guys try to avoid.















A politician in the UK has called for a 6PM curfew on all men to make women feel safer on the streets at night.

Green Party peer Baroness Jenny Jones made the comments in the House of Lords this week during a debate on domestic violence. The discussion followed the recent disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive from London.

According to reports, the incident has prompted an outpouring on social media of women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Baroness Jones said keeping men off the streets in the evenings would help to ensure the safety of women travelling around the city.

“In the week that the woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted and we suppose killed because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent, I would argue that at the next opportunity for any bill that’s appropriate I might actually put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm, which I feel would make women a lot safer,” she said.

Just in case you thought I was exaggerating when I call the left deranged…



This Green Party politician wants a curfew for men after 6pm at night.



A better case for reform of the House of Lords has never been seen. pic.twitter.com/GDM59EHUmK — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 11, 2021

Understandably, Baroness Jones’ comments have sparked wide-spread ridicule and anger, with some accusing Jones of exploiting Sarah Everard’s disappearance to advance feminist activism.

What Baroness Jones seemingly fails to understand is that anyone willing to break the laws prohibiting assault and murder, probably won’t suffer too much of a moral crisis violating an arbitrary curfew order.

In the end, what Baroness Jones is ultimately creating is a city stripped of law-abiding men. You know, the ones the bad guys try to avoid.

But there’s no real need for concern. It’s the current year, after all, and your gender can now supposedly change with the tick of a clock – 6PM to be exact.

