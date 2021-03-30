WATCH: Pastor James Coates Gives His First Interview After His Release From Jail

Canada News

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife church has given his first interview since his release from prison last week.

The Canadian pastor spent 35 days inside Edmonton’s maximum security Remand facility for refusing to turn people away from his church, as required under state-enforced restrictions which deem church a non-essential practice.

Pastor Coates gave the exclusive interview with Sheila Gunn Reid of Rebel News on Monday where he detailed his time behind bars, his ministry opportunities while in prison, and his message to those responsible for his imprisonment.

WATCH:


